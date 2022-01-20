ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plurilock seeks patent for behavioral biometrics profiling to fight insider threats

By Alessandro Mascellino
biometricupdate.com
Cover picture for the articlePlurilock has submitted a non-provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a new forensic attribution technology based on its behavioral biometrics. The application document for ‘Forensics Analysis for Malicious Insider Attack Attribution based on Activity Monitoring and Behavioral Biometrics Profiling’ describes how Plurilock’s...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patent Application#Patent Office#Patents#Insider Threat#Forensics Analysis#Topics
