Seahawks offseason primer: Pete Carroll needs a D-coordinator, smart moves in free agency and draft home runs

After a strong finish to the season winning 38-30 against the Arizona Cardinals, the Seahawks head into the offseason. The Seahawks finished the season 7-10. As a result, they are missing the playoffs for only the second time in quarterback Russell Wilson’s ten-year tenure. However, there is plenty of momentum to build upon heading into the offseason.
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills, 42-36, in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening. The game was a wild one, with several lead changes in the game’s final two minutes. Ultimately, the Chiefs were able to force overtime, before scoring the game-winning touchdown on a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.
Saturday night’s divisional round loss could very well have been the Aaron Rodgers final game as a Green Bay Packer. With a number of players headed for free agency, the future of the Packers remains very much up in the air. But according to the three-time MVP, he’s not...
The Los Angeles Rams used a huge play late to stun the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, and quarterback Matthew Stafford was well aware of how it happened. Stafford found wide receiver Cooper Kupp for a 44-yard gain that set the Rams up in field goal range just before time expired in the fourth quarter. The play came against what was supposed to be an all-out blitz, which left Kupp alone with safety Antoine Winfield Jr. In a one-on-one matchup, Kupp was always going to win. You can see the play in question here.
Von Miller has gone up against Tom Brady in some memorable battles. From the rivalry between the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots to Sunday’s showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miller has terrorized Brady in some of the biggest games imaginable. When the Rams...
Just two days before competing in an NFL divisional round playoff game, Leonard Fournette learned his cousin had died. As tough as it was to swallow, the Tampa Bay running back knew he still wanted to play. He suited up and delivered an impressive two-touchdown performance in spite of his...
A former National Football League player who spent time with the Dallas Cowboys was reportedly found dead in prison earlier this month. Junior Siavii, 43, was reportedly found dead at the federal prison in Leavenworth. The former Dallas Cowboys player was reportedly found unresponsive inside of his cell. He was...
All eyes have been on Aaron Rodgers after the Green Bay Packers lost their playoffs game 10-13 over the weekend. The team lost to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, January 22. The 38-year-old admitted after the game that he was feeling "numb," telling reporters: "I didn’t think it was gonna end like this," per Fox News.
Rumors are raging that Denver Broncos GM George Paton has narrowed down his head-coaching search to three finalists. As the Green Bay Packers exited the postseason party over the weekend, Paton was afforded the luxury of hastily organizing a visit with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who arrived in Denver for a second interview on Monday.
