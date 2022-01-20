ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Ashes: Australia dominate first T20 against England as Tahlia McGrath stars with bat and ball

By Sam Drury
SkySports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 26-year-old took three wickets to slow England's momentum and restrict them to 169-4 and then thumped a blistering unbeaten 91 from 49 balls to get her side home in 17 overs in the first T20 international at the Adelaide Oval. Meg Lanning made 64 not out from 44...

