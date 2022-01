Longtime partners Stüssy and Nike appear to have a new collab coming in 2022. According to multiple reports, a purported Stüssy x Nike Air Max Penny 5 collab will hit shelves next year. Given its far-out release date, images of the sneaker project have yet to surface but according to the sneaker leak account House of Heat, this collab will be one of the first styles to release in celebration of the Nike Air Max Penny 5’s 10-year anniversary in 2022. The Nike Air Max Penny 5 is the fifth signature basketball shoe for NBA legend Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway. The silhouette features...

APPAREL ・ 26 DAYS AGO