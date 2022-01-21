ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OnTheMarket revenues to beat expectations after strong second half

By Marc da Silva
propertyindustryeye.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOnTheMarket (OTM) released its latest trading update this morning informing shareholders that it is performing ahead of expectations and is on-track to beat market expectations for the financial year. OTM, launched in January 2015 by Agents’ Mutual, a large consortium of estate agents, including big hitters like Savills and...

propertyindustryeye.com

Comments / 0

#Onthemarket#Otm#Agents Mutual#Knight Frank#Rightmove#Zoopla#Group#Profit1#Fy#Company#Board
