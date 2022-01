Four changes to pensions will come into effect next year, affecting millions of retired people.Both the state pension and pension credit will increase in 2022, and new rules will stop savers losing money on small pension pots worth £100 or less.However, British people living in certain countries will no longer be able to count time lived abroad toward their state pension.Here is how pensions will change in 2022:Flat fees on small pension pots scrappedThere will be no more flat fees on small pension pots to stop “rip-off” charges.The change will help those who have built up their pension using small...

