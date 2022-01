Early indications are that the supply of property coming on to the market for sale will increase in the coming weeks now that the latest Covid restrictions are being lifted. Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at Knight Frank, says that what happens in the property market in the first two weeks of the year is often a useful barometer for the next six months, although this year comes with the caveat of Omicron, with initial jitters about its impact subsiding in recent weeks.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO