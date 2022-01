New years are times of change, growth, and new beginnings. It seems Platinum Games, developer of the Bayonetta series, have taken this message to heart as they introduce their new CEO. Last week Kenshi Sato, Platinum Games former CEO, announced that he was stepping down from the role. Now, Platinum Games is introducing its new CEO, Atsushi Inaba, who introduced his goals in a blog post.

