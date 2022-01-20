ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Apple names Kristin Huguet head of PR

By Jason Snell, Dan Moren
sixcolors.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has tapped a new head of PR: longtime company spokesperson Kristin Huguet. She’ll...

sixcolors.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

Microsoft buys Activision Blizzard: with the video game industry under new management, what's going to change?

In 1979, a group of disgruntled Atari employees decided to quit and create their own company. Activision was the world’s first “third-party” game development company, producing and publishing titles for other companies’ platforms. Fast-forward 43 years and the company that is now Activision Blizzard has been bought by one of the major platform owners in the industry, Microsoft, for a blistering US$68.7 billion dollars (around A$95.6 billion) – the largest sale in the history of the video game industry. This sale is also massive in terms of the game franchises Microsoft now has control over; it now owns blockbuster franchises such as...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Fortescue to buy Williams Advanced Engineering for $222 million

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (FMG.AX) will buy Williams Advanced Engineering Limited (WAE) from private equity firm EMK Capital and Williams Grand Prix Engineering Limited for 164 million pounds($222.15 million), the iron one miner said on Monday. Fortescue added that one of the first major projects to...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Paczkowski
IndieWire

Sundance Helped Launch the Metaverse Industry, but Isn’t Thrilled About the Future of the Business

Long before Mark Zuckerberg presented himself to shareholders last fall as an avatar and declared Facebook’s new investment in the virtual reality industry known as the metaverse, Sundance was all over it. The festival’s forward-looking New Frontier section has curated immersive and interactive work for 16 years, allowing artists working in VR and other new technologies to incubate their craft while the industry gradually started to pay attention.  Now, with billions of dollars invested in interactive online media and Zuckerberg rebooting Facebook as Meta, the festival can take plenty of credit for showcasing innovation that led to this moment. The pitch...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buzzfeed
celebrityaccess.com

Distrokid Names Matthew Ogle As Head Of Product

(CelebrityAccess) — Influential indie music distributor Distrokid announced the appointment of veteran tech exec Matthew Ogle to the newly created post of Vice President of Product at the company. In his new role, Ogle will be responsible for continuing the development of Distrokid’s suite of tools on offer to...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Google is building an augmented reality headset, reports claim

Google is building an augmented reality headset called Project Iris that could ship in 2024.The device will use outward-facing cameras to overlay computer graphics onto the real world, and apparently work on battery power.The headset would be powered by a custom Google processor and run Android, although it is possible it could also use an as-yet undeveloped operating system, according to a report from The Verge. Members of Google’s Pixel team are reportedly working on the hardware, but it is not yet known if it will be Pixel-branded like its smartphones.The core team working on the headset is made of...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cisco
Deadline

Peacock Taps Hulu’s Annie Luo To Oversee Strategic Partnerships & Development Of Global Streaming Plans

Hulu’s Annie Luo is joining Peacock as EVP, Global Partnerships and Strategic Development. Luo, who was previously SVP, Business Development and Operations at Hulu, will oversee strategic partnerships for the streamer and will work with sister companies Comcast, NBCUniversal and Sky on the development and execution of global streaming plans. Based in LA, she reports to Peacock President and former Hulu exec Kelly Campbell At Hulu, she was responsible for strategic partnerships, long-range planning, and new business model development. She was previously at McKinsey & Company. “Annie is an exceptional, respected industry leader with a deep understanding of the global streaming landscape,” said Matt Strauss, Chairman, Direct-to-Consumer and International, Peacock, NBCUniversal. “We are thrilled to bring Annie’s expertise to the stellar leadership team of streaming executives at Peacock and build upon the incredible momentum and success to date.”
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Longtime Warner Bros. Communications Exec Scott Rowe Launches PR Firm

Veteran Warner Bros. communications and marketing executive Scott Rowe has set up a new shop. Rowe, who departed the studio last year after a 27-year run, has announced the launch of SRowe2000 Media where he’ll provide global clients across all industries with strategic communication, public relations, crisis communications, and social media counsel and execution. He’s already at work with a number of clients in various industries including Premiere Digital, NATPE and a soon-to-be-announced tech start-up. He’s also currently serving as a PR consultant to Eric Strong for his bid for L.A. County Sheriff. The launch announcement finds Rowe in a new role...
BUSINESS
sixcolors.com

End of the road for Google Apps for Domains

In an email to administrators this morning, Google said it “will now transition all remaining users to an upgraded Google Workspace paid subscription based on your usage.” As such, Workspace’s only free plans are for Nonprofits and Education (Fundamentals). After getting free Gmail, Drive, Docs, and other...
INTERNET
techgig.com

Microsoft ropes in key Apple engineer to head its server chip team

Microsoft Corp hired a key Apple Inc engineer to design its own chips for its servers, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The software giant hired chip industry veteran Mike Filippo, who worked for Apple for over two years, the report said. Microsoft is...
BUSINESS
mediapost.com

Wavemaker Names Salter Global Head Of Applied Innovation

GroupM’s Wavemaker unit has named Sarah Salter global head of applied innovation, a new worldwide role that is part of the agency’s London-baed Consulting Hub. Salter, who joins from head of innovation at Wavemaker U.K., will be responsible for working with its global clients and network team to “simplify the complex world of innovation” via technology solutions.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy