Japan's Supreme Court rules cryptojacking scripts are not malware

By Laura Dobberstein
theregister.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA man found guilty of using the Coinhive cryptojacking script to mine Monero on users' PCs while they browsed the web has been cleared by Japan's Supreme Court on the grounds that crypto mining software is not malware. Tokyo High Court ruled against the defendant, 34-year-old Seiya Moroi, on...

www.theregister.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
