On December 14, 2021, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), released data about a significant increase in the Producer Price Index (PPI), the largest increase since the data was first calculated in November of 2010. For the 12 months ending November 2021, the PPI was up 9.6%. PPI is important because it measures the average change in prices received by producers for many products and some services. As the chart below illustrates, there is no question we have some form of inflation. The question is. How do we play defense?

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO