This post contains a video, which you can also view here. To support more videos like this, head to patreon.com/rebecca!. It all started last week when I forgot to take my SSRIs. You see, many years ago I was diagnosed with depression and generalized anxiety and prescribed escitalopram (known by the brand name Lexapro) to regulate it. I was very much against the idea but agreed to try it for a few weeks because my doctor at the time looked like Richard Dreyfuss and for some reason that made me want to please him, so I did it and much to my chagrin it was great. It was like I’d been living half my life under overcast skies and suddenly the sun came out.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 22 HOURS AGO