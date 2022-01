One of the hamsters surrendered to authorities in Hong Kong has tested positive for Covid-19, officials said.Earlier this week, the Southeast Asian region announced a drive to cull nearly 2,000 hamsters after 11 tested positive for the coronavirus infection at a pet shop. Officials asked pet owners to hand over the hamsters they purchased in the last four weeks to be euthanised. Despite criticism, many pet owners handed in their small animals.As of 22 January, a total of 2,512 animals, including 2,229 hamsters, have been “humanely dispatched”, the government said in a statement. Though some small rodents had tested...

PETS ・ 34 MINUTES AGO