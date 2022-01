Is The Bachelor new tonight on ABC? Are we going to have a chance to dive further into Clayton Echard’s journey to find love?. We know that there is a LOT of drama coming around the corner here, including getting a chance to see the aftermath of the Cassidy situation. Will Clayton send her home after learning that she has a supposed “friend with benefits”? It’s something that we have to think about, just like we have to wonder how long someone like Shanae could stick around. She’s clearly causing a lot of issues with Elizabeth, and this could be a feud that lasts for a while. (Is there a chance that this leads to the dreaded two-on-one date? We could easily envision that.)

