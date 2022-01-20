ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Help Us Make Our Gear Tests and Reviews Better

By Climbing
Climbing
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. We take gear testing seriously at Climbing. Every year, with the help of dozens of testers, we test products so we can deliver the best hands-on reviews...

www.climbing.com

Comments / 0

Related
rockpapershotgun.com

Letter From The Editor #06: help test our new liveblog feature tomorrow!

Hello folks. I would say Happy New Year, but it's already the 19th January and we've had two of the biggest news stories of the year in the space of a week, so I think that means it's officially too late to keep banging the old New Year drum, isn't it? The sentiment remains, of course, even if I do now feel a thousand years old in the process.
TECHNOLOGY
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Rabou: In a world of dissension, help make it a better place for all

Now that the holidays have passed, the political camps from each side of the fence are back at it again to ravage anyone who dares to stand in opposition to them. They do this, I guess, to somehow win the confidence of the American public. When I look at the complete lack of civility that continues to divide our country, I can assure you that my trust is not won through such ridiculous behavior.
ARIZONA STATE
martechseries.com

How Brand Tracking Helps Make Better Marketing Decisions

Let’s be honest, marketing doesn’t have the easiest go of it when it comes to accessing data. Or, at least, data that actually matters in the grand scheme of things. Sure, we have user behavior data from our websites, as well as data collected from our customers’ journeys — but what about the users in your target audiences that you haven’t yet captured as customers?
TECHNOLOGY
rockpapershotgun.com

Ask RPS: anything you like, to help test our first liveblog

Through the benevolence of Horace and his assorted tech wizards, the RPS Treehouse now has another writing tool at our disposal: liveblogs! Today, we're testing it out with the help of RPS supporters to make sure everything's running nice and smoothly. To ask us a question, post a comment over on the right there and we'll respond in real-time. Give it a try!
COMPUTERS
Climbing

13 Gear Mistakes New Climbers Make—And How to Fix Them

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. If you’re ready to take the plunge and start buying your own gear, here are a few of the most common mistakes new climbers make, with some common-sense solutions. You plant a foot on a large, green,...
LIFESTYLE
thisis50.com

Music Helps Us Lead Better Lives per Ava Bamby

“Music can heal wounds that medicine cannot get to,” goes a famous saying. And in this article, Ava Bamby tells us how music plays the role of a healer to the body and the soul. The Soul. The soul has always had a unique connection with music, and each...
YOGA
progressivegrocer.com

GS1 US Test Kits Help Retailers Gauge Readiness for 2D Barcodes

With linear Universal Product Codes (UPCs) set to transition to data-rich two-dimensional barcodes on product packaging by 2027 – a timeline created by the retail industry with GS1 US to provide consumers with more information about the products they buy – GS1 US has created a Barcode Capabilities Test Kit to help retailers evaluate their readiness for the change.
RETAIL
bassmaster.com

Gear Review: Rapala DT-8 Crankbait

What could be better than the balsa-carved Rapala DT-6? A similar version that reaches two more feet. Let Bassmaster Elite Series pro Gerald Swindle describe what sets it apart. “I love a DT-6, but sometimes if I’m trying to hit a particular target, I need to throw way past it, reel the bait pretty fast to get it there and then finesse it across it.” The DT-8 allows him to make long casts, get the bait to the bottom and slow it down. To precisely imitate regional baitfish forage species throughout the nation, the DT-8 is available in 39 patterns. It weighs 3/8 ounce; is armed with No. 5 VMC black-nickel, round-bend hooks; and features an internal baritone rattle. Like other DT models, it’s hand-tuned and tank-tested to run perfect, right out of the box.
GERALD SWINDLE
bassmaster.com

Gear Review: Travel Storage Bags

Gamakatsu now provides a series of road-trip ready bags for carrying tackle and gear. At the forefront, the water-resistant Hybrid Duffel Backpack offers 110 liters of space, with three carrying options. Those are removable backpack straps, a shoulder strap or a side-carrying handle. All are padded for comfort. HOW DO...
TRAVEL
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: Tech writer’s stark warning of how AI is stripping our ability to make decisions

We’re conditioned to suppose that just over the horizon lies a smarter, kinder, more enlightened society. There’s even a formula for this teleology, adapted by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. from abolitionist Theodore Parker and often employed by former President Barack Obama: “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
LIVESTRONG.com

What Causes Deep Boogers and How to Remove Them

Marygrace Taylor is a health and wellness writer based in Philadelphia. Her work has appeared in places like Parade, Glamour, Prevention, Family Circle, Women’s Health, Men’s Health, Shape and Greatist. Visit her at marygracetaylor.com. If you've found your way to this article, chances are you've got a problem....
HEALTH
marthastewart.com

Science Says Pomegranates Could Help Increase Our Endurance as We Age

Pomegranates are known for their unique sweet-meets-tart flavor. Intriguing taste aside, the fruit boasts plenty of health benefits thanks to the antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber packed inside. Per new research published in JAMA Network Open, pomegranates could also boost muscle endurance and metabolic health in seniors. The reason? After we consume this fruit, our microbiomes make a postbiotic called Urolithin A, which researchers out of the University of Washington say can protect against frailty and increase mitochondrial health as we age.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy