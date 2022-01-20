ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

Six PPP loans provided to small businesses in ZIP Code 62673 in 2020

By Sangamon Sun
sangamonsun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were six PPP loans provided to small businesses in 2020 in ZIP Code 62673, according to the US Small Business Administration. The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) provided loans to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic....

sangamonsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

#8. Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation

- 2020 employee engagement score: 86.1 (24.8% higher than government-wide score) - 2019 employee engagement score: 79.6 - One-year score change: +6.5 - Agency workforce size: small This agency provides insurance that protects private-sector pensions. It has more than 900 workers, including accountants, auditors, employee benefits law experts, and actuaries. According to the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation’s 2019 survey, 94% of employees feel they do important work. [Pictured: Former Secretary of Labor Thomas Perez attends a Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation meeting.]
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loan Forgiveness#Harvard Business School#Claussen Machine Shop
GOBankingRates

10 Ways To Build Wealth Fast

Wealth-building is a process that generally takes time. Although the idea of becoming an overnight millionaire is appealing for many, the only real way to get rich overnight is via speculation, an...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Economy
Wyoming News

#33. Department of the Treasury

- 2020 employee engagement score: 72.5 (5.1% higher than government-wide score) - 2019 employee engagement score: 62.5 - One-year score change: +10 - Agency workforce size: large The Department of the Treasury is responsible for operating and maintaining systems that are critical to the nation’s federal finances. This includes collecting taxes and overseeing national banks, which involves printing and minting the country’s paper currency. Its staff consists mostly of financial professionals such as accountants, financial analysts, and budget analysts but there are other industries hired by the Department of the Treasury such as human resources professionals and information technology specialists. Employees are satisfied with how The Department of Treasury has handled the COVID-19 pandemic, supervisor leadership, and work-life balance.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy