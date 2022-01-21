ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Family of four found dead near Canada-U.S. border; man charged with human smuggling

WKYC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleST PAUL, Minn. — Federal authorities in Minnesota charged a Florida man on Thursday with human smuggling at the U.S.-Canada border, in a case that investigators said was related to the discovery of four dead bodies in sub-zero temperatures this week. A criminal complaint signed by Homeland Security...

www.wkyc.com

Saint Paul, MN
Crime & Safety
State
North Dakota State
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
BBC

US man found dead surrounded by deadly pythons and cobras

A US man has been found dead at his home surrounded by dozens of snakes - many of them venomous. Neighbours alerted police after going to the house in the US state of Maryland and discovering him lying on the floor, apparently unconscious. When officers arrived, they found 124 venomous...
CBS Miami

Suspect In Haitian President’s Murder Charged In Miami Federal Court

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A man who was extradited to the U.S. to face charges in connection to the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse made his first appearance in Miami federal court on Thursday. Arrested in the Dominican Republic last month, Rodolphe Jaar is charged with conspiring to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States and providing material support resulting in death, knowing or intending that such material support would be used to prepare for or carry out the conspiracy to kill or kidnap. Jaar, who was convicted of drug-trafficking charges a decade ago, once served as an informant for the...
NewsBreak
The Independent

Police appeal for witnesses to horror attack on young Asian woman

Vancouver police have appealed for information and witnesses following an unsolved attack on an Asian woman in the city on New Year’s Eve. The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) on Wednesday released video showing the 22-year-old woman being thrown against a wall in broad daylight. She had departed the Hotel Georgia on Vancouver’s West Georgia Street on 31 December when the attack unfolded at around 3.30pm, the department said, “This is a very concerning incident,” said police constable Tania Visintin to the Vancouver Sun. “The victim was just walking down the street minding her own business when it occurred.”The police appeal follows...
CBS Philly

Trial Set For Pennsylvania Man Julian Khater, George Tanios In Assault Of Capitol Officer Brian Sicknick Who Died After Riot

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A tentative trial date has been set for two men charged in the assault of a police officer who died after defending the U.S. Capitol in January 2021. A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Thursday scheduled a June 6 jury trial for George Tanios of Morgantown, West Virginia, and Julian Khater of State College, Pennsylvania. Prosecutors have said Khater sprayed U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick and other officers with chemicals after retrieving a canister from Tanios’ backpack. Sicknick later collapsed and died. Khater, who remains behind bars, has pleaded not guilty to assault charges. Tanios, who is free on personal recognizance, faces numerous charges, including assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon. Neither Tanios nor Khater have been charged in Sicknick’s death. A Washington medical examiner last April determined that Sicknick suffered a stroke and died from natural causes. Capitol Police accepted the medical examiner’s findings but said the ruling didn’t change the fact that Sicknick had died in the line of duty, “courageously defending Congress and the Capitol.” (©Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
The Independent

Two Canadian tourists shot dead at Mexican resort

Two Canadians were shot dead and another was wounded at a hotel in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, on Friday.Quintana Roo state security chief Lucio Hernández said in a tweet that the violence erupted after an “argument between hotel guests”.Citing Canadian authorities, he added that the gunman as well as the two victims involved in the shooting at Hotel Xcaret had criminal records related to robbery, drug, and weapons offenses.In a separate tweet, Mr Hernández also appealed for any information about the gunman, who was wearing a light gray sweatshirt and sweatpants. The security chief also shared a CCTV photograph of...
Chicago Tribune

El Rukn general at center of bizarre Libyan terror plot to be released from prison

A former general in Chicago’s infamous El Rukn street gang who was at the center of a stunning plot with Libya to commit terrorist acts in exchange for cash has been ordered released from federal prison due to a terminal illness. Melvin Mayes, 64, had been serving three life sentences at a medical prison facility in North Carolina stemming from his conviction in a massive racketeering ...
The Independent

Transatlantic flight returns to Miami after ‘abusive’ first-class passenger refused to wear a mask

A transatlantic flight to London returned to Miami after about an hour in the air, after a first-class passenger refused to comply with masking rules, American Airlines said. According to people sitting near the woman, she had been drinking and refused to comply with cabin crew requests to wear a facemask during the flight.Passenger Steve Freeman, who was sitting nearby, told WPLG: “There was a lot of drinking involved and I was nervous. She sat behind us in first class, she was a first-class passenger and was extremely abusive to the stewards.”He added that the woman had been offered...
