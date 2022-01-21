Meat Loaf, ‘I’d Do Anything for Love’ singer, dead at 74

Meat Loaf has died at age 74, multiple news outlets are reporting.

According to the Guardian and the BBC, the “Bat out of Hell” singer died Thursday night. His wife, Deborah, was with him when he died, his family said in a post on the artist’s official Facebook page early Friday.

“We know how much he meant to so many of you, and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man,” the post read, adding that family members would like privacy as they mourn.

“From his heart to your souls … don’t ever stop rocking!” the post read.

The statement did not reveal the singer’s cause of death.

Meat Loaf, whose birth name was Marvin Lee Aday but later changed to Michael, sold more than 100 million albums during his decadeslong career, according to the Facebook post. He won a Grammy Award for his 1993 hit, “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).”

Meat Loaf also appeared in several films, including “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” (1975), “Wayne’s World” (1992) and “Fight Club” (1999), according to IMDB.

In addition to his wife, the singer is survived by his daughters, Pearl and Amanda, who were with him in the 24 hours before his death, his family said.

Celebrities took to social media Friday to pay tribute to Meat Loaf. Here’s what they were saying:

