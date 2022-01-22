NC weather: Snow, then icy conditions as winter storm blankets central NC
The chance and amount of snow coming to central North Carolina both increased hours before the storm arrived, and snow and ice will continue to cover central North Carolina. Most of the ice will be from Fayetteville, Goldsboro and areas southeast. All counties south and east of I-85 are under a winter storm warning. That's an increase from Friday morning when it just included counties east of I-95. The last time our region had a high temperature under 31 degrees was 1,475 days ago on Jan. 7, 2018. The snowfall is expected to continue for several more hours. Even after the snow and sleet stops falling, the issue will be icy conditions -- especially on bridges and overpasses. Be mindful of black ice for days to come with morning lows in the teens and 20s. WATCH | Live First Alert Doppler Radar It's not going to be much warmer Saturday, but the sun will be out. Temperatures will continue to be in the teens and 20s, making for a frigid day. Icy spots are likely on many roads overnight into Saturday. WATCH: Icy conditions on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh
Snow covers Capital Boulevard in Raleigh as road conditions worsen.RELATED: Road conditions deteriorate as snow continues to fall
TIMINGFriday started out cold but without any snow or ice, just as the First Alert Weather Team predicted. However, the winter weather began around 4 p.m. for much of the region, including in parts of Lee, Johnston, Cumberland, Wake and other counties. One question that remains with this storm is how far north the snow bands will push. It could mean the difference of no snow accumulation or a couple of inches for areas such as Orange, Durham and Person counties. The storm itself will come and go relatively quickly. The system will push out of the region around midnight Saturday morning. The winter storm watch in the region is set to expire at 4 a.m. Saturday. The winter storm warning will last until 7 a.m. Saturday. Please be careful if you must get out and drive Saturday morning, as the roads could still be slick. WATCH: First Alert to Winter Weather
