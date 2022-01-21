ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Xbox x Activision: list of licenses acquired by Microsoft (Tony Hawk, True Crime…)

gameempress.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe year 790 starts strong for our favorite media with the announcement of the takeover of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft. The Xbox brand therefore secures the services of many new studios and there are therefore dozens of licenses that go into the drawers of the Redmond firm to enrich the Xbox...

gameempress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Electronic Arts COO Laura Miele on Gaming’s Big Moment: ‘We Have Significant Runway Ahead of Us’

Laura Miele knows that video gaming is having a big moment. The industry veteran, who was named chief operating officer of gaming giant Electronic Arts in September, also knows that well-heeled competitors are ready to barrel into the sector that is becoming ever-more intertwined with Hollywood’s core businesses. On the latest episode of Variety podcast “Strictly Business,” Miele says EA is fortified for heightened competition from streaming platforms by its 40-year history of creating game franchises ranging from “The Sims” to “Madden NFL” to its partnership with Lucasfilm on “Star Wars” titles. (And this conversation was held before Microsoft unveiled its blockbuster...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Hawk
The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Microsoft discontinues Xbox One to focus on Xbox Series X/S production

In the wake of supply shortages, Sony and Microsoft are taking different approaches to address the issue. Sony’s answer involves ramping up production of PlayStation 4 consoles. On the other hand, Microsoft doesn’t appear to be concerned with getting last-gen consoles in consumers’ hands. Instead, they are exclusively looking to the future.
VIDEO GAMES
stevivor.com

Xbox to acquire Activision Blizzard for $67.8 billion USD

Xbox has announced plans to acquire Activision Blizzard and all associated properties for $67.8 billion USD. Beleaguered CEO Bobby Kotick will continue to serve as Activision Blizzard’s head as part of the deal, with Microsoft saying that “he and his team will maintain their focus on driving efforts to further strengthen the company’s culture and accelerate business growth.”
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox X Activision#Activision Blizzard#Call Of Duty#Timeshift Tony Hawk#Microsoft Activision#Xbox Game
heypoorplayer.com

Rainbow Six Extraction Review (Xbox Series X)

Rainbow Six Extraction Review: Rainbow Six Rogue-lite Is Rip-Roaring Fun, But What About Its Endgame?. Rainbow Six Extraction had me skeptical at first. I’ve been playing Siege for roughly five years, and I absolutely love it. There’s just the right amount of competitiveness, combined with some of my favorite first-person shooter mechanics and map design. What I saw in Rainbow Six Extraction made me nervous. I wasn’t sure if Ubisoft Montreal’s recipe for Siege could be applied to a PvE setting. How would reinforcing walls and barricading doors work? Would gadgets like Fuze’s cluster bomb still meme? And would Lord Tachanka’s mounted machine gun chugga-chugga?
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

Will Microsoft Ruin Activision Blizzard Or Fix It? What This Deal Means for Gamers

Tuesday, January 18 may well be remembered as one of the biggest moments in the history of the gaming industry. That probably sounds like hyperbole, but yesterday Microsoft announced that it was buying game maker Activision Blizzard for almost $70 billion. Activision Blizzard is the company behind blockbuster games such as Call of Duty, Crash Bandicoot, World of Warcraft, Overwatch, and, of course, Candy Crush. In a statement, Microsoft said that the sale would “provide building blocks for the metaverse”. “Gaming is the most dynamic and exciting category in entertainment across all platforms today and will play a key role in the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Overwatch
The Independent

‘Horizon Forbidden West’ pre-order deals: How to save £10 on Playstation’s next big exclusive

Horizon Forbidden West was one of Sony’s most anticipated PS5 releases when it was first announced in June 2020 and since then we’ve had plenty more details about what to expect from this next adventure. For those unfamiliar with the story, a hunter of the Nora tribe, Aloy, must travel across the post-apocalyptic landscape of the United States to take down giant machines that nearly wiped out humanity thousands of years before. It’s one of the many Playstation exclusives set to come out in 2022, and will carry on the story from Horizon Zero Dawn, which took players across the...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

PS5 UK stock - live: AO and Argos restocks available now – how to get a console

Update: PS5 stock has now sold out from AO and regional stock may still be available from some Argos stores. Read below for more updates.2022 looks to be one of the most promising years for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 headset coming in the next few months. But customers are still struggling to get their hands on a PS5 console due to the ongoing microchip shortages around the world, which has had a big impact on supply chains. Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even over a year...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ leak: Early screenshots and datamine reveal new details

Yet again, it appears that the latest title in the Pokémon series, Pokémon Legends: Arceus has been leaked online. If you were hoping to enjoy the game spoiler-free ahead of its release on 28 January, then it might be a good time to stay away from Twitter and the fan sites. Details of the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch title were first seen within the last few days. Footage and screenshots have been making the rounds from gamers who somehow managed to get their hands on an early copy and now it appears that details of the game’s Pokédex – the...
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Netflix ‘Open’ to Licensing Big Video Game Titles

Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos proudly said “Stranger Things” is “as valuable a franchise as exists today in entertainment around the world” during the company’s Q4 earnings presentation Thursday. During the same pre-recorded Q&A, Netflix COO and chief product officer Greg Peters said while the streamer is very focused on its own titles, it’s still looking outside Netflix IP when it comes to building out a very young video games business. “It was exciting to see the activity in the space and I think, to some degree, it’s an endorsement of the core thesis that we have around...
BUSINESS
culturedvultures.com

Windjammers 2 (Xbox Series X) REVIEW – Jam This Jam

1994’s Windjammers was certainly a unique game when it was released on the Neo Geo arcade system, which allowed players to bring arcade-quality games into the home. It was most certainly a Neo Geo game through and through. With slick animations and large chucky cartoon visuals, it was a gorgeous looking game, but what made it unique was its gameplay.
TENNIS
The Independent

‘Rainbow Six Extraction’: Here’s the latest Game Pass and crossplay news, and how to play for free

Rainbow Six Siege has become one of the most popular tactical shooters in the competitive gaming space and it’s easy to see why. With its intense five-versus-five firefights and elaborate maps, Ubisoft Montreal’s 2015 release found new life in the e-sports realm and became something of a sleeper hit.That’s why when Rainbow Six Extraction was announced in June 2019 with the working title “Quarantine” (it’s not hard to guess why they might have changed that), it was seen as a step in a different direction. Rather than focus on the competitive aspects of Siege, Rainbow Six Extraction is a co-operative...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy