Basketball

SOL Girls' Basketball Wrap (1-20-22)

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the recaps for SOL girls’ basketball teams in action Thursday. The Owls followed Tuesday’s come-from-behind win over North Penn with another impressive comeback, outscoring the visiting Rams 20-4 in the fourth quarter to turn a six-point deficit heading into the frame into a 10-point win....

Mikahila Leighton

Favorite team: I don’t have a favorite team. I don’t really like to watch basketball, love to play it though. Favorite memory competing in sports: The first time I hit a spin move fadeaway on a defender from the 3. Most embarrassing/funniest thing that has happened while competing...
SHSHL Ice Hockey Notebook (1-19-22)

All SOS photo galleries for ICE HOCKEY can be viewed by clicking HERE. Few teams in any sport can claim the tradition of success enjoyed by the Central Bucks South ice hockey team. Flyers Cup appearances are expected goals at the beginning of each season, as are league titles. And the Titans tend to live up to those lofty expectations—they’ve captured 6 of the last 10 SHSHL Class AA titles.
SOL Wrestling Wrap (1-19-22)

Check out the results for SOL wrestling teams in action Wednesday. Pennridge/Souderton photos courtesy of Kim Supko. CR South/CR North photos courtesy of John Gleeson. Check back for galleries of both games. All SOS photo galleries for WRESTLING can be viewed by clicking HERE. SOL Patriot. COUNCIL ROCK SOUTH 55,...
Basketball
Scott leads Bo Manor over North East

Senior Jonas Scott lived up to his billing as captain of the Bohemia Manor basketball team when his team needed him most. Attempting to get back to its winning ways after some recent defeats, Scott scored a game-high 26 points and the Eagles held off rival North East for a 47-36 victory on Tuesday in Chesapeake City. The game was also marked by the 10th time Bohemia Manor coach Sandy Grimes and his son - North East coach - Seth Grimes, went head-to-head. "We just look forward to competing," Sandy Grimes said. "I don't take special joy in beating (Seth). I know he is having a rough year. Our point of emphasis is we have to play, you have to press. Jonas was comfortable today, he has a ton of talent and I feel he has to carry the team, as the captain, as none of our other boys have played varsity basketball before."
Franklin Regional wrestlers look forward to postseason tournament

When wrestling season began back in December, Franklin Regional coach Matt Lebe wasn’t sure how things would work out for his team after two potential starters decided to pursue other avenues. But through hard work and belief in the coaches, the Panthers (5-0, 5-0) found themselves atop the Class...
CB West's Fitzgerald to Compete in Track & Cross Country at Penn State

On Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, Central Bucks West senior Carter Fitzgerald was recognized for committing to continue his track and cross country career at Penn State University. Carter Fitzgerald – Penn State University (Track & Field/Cross Country) Major: Economics. Final list of colleges: Penn State, South Carolina, Pitt, Connecticut.
