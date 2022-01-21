ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Chernobylite unveils the content of its new update in video

gameempress.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Farm 51 has just unveiled the trailer for the next update of Chernobylite. The FPS which takes place 25 years after the Chernobyl disaster is about to receive new content as well only a “mega patch” including several fixes based on community feedback. Read also: Test...

gameempress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’: Release date, how to pre-order and have new features been leaked

Game Freak is coming strong into 2022 with a brand new Pokémon game due at the end of January. First announced in February of last year during a Nintendo Direct event, fans were treated to a brand-new trailer that promised the open-world gameplay of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild along with classic monster-catching action the games are known for. In that trailer, viewers saw vast open fields populated with familiar Pokémon in a region that mimicked 19th-century Japan, suggesting that this game will be set earlier than previous titles as players are tasked with putting together the region’s...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Xbox One#Free Content#Fps#The Microsoft Store#Darkstalker
gamingbolt.com

Chernobylite Adds New Free Monster Hunts and Paid Weapon Skins

The Farm 51’s Chernobylite came out of early access and launched for PC and consoles last year, and has been receiving regular content drops since then. As part of the game’s post-launch roadmap, since its launch it has added new enemies, side quests, and more. Now, some more new content arrives for the game.
VIDEO GAMES
techacute.com

Razer Unveils Modular Gaming and Content Creator Desk Concept

Razer is a gaming brand famous for its gaming peripherals and outlandish concepts they love to show off at CES. Last year it was the Razer Zephyr, a face mask with its own active air purifiers, which sounded pretty awesome back in 2021. Razer did make the Razer Zephyr a...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
pocketgamer.com

Blue Archive's first content update of the year expands its story with two new characters, raids, and more

Last month, Blue Archive’s story continued with a new chapter in Volume 2 – Clockwork Flower Pavane. Nexon has now released the New Year’s first major content update with a new event story called A Revolutionary Ivan Kupala. It will see Cherino’s journey to regain her position as leader after the unexpected outbreak that took place during the Red Winter Federal Academy’s latest festival.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Konami's New Yu-Gi-Oh! Video Game Unveils Its Digital Shop

Konami has shared a new video of its upcoming free-to-play title Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel - scheduled to arrive on the Nintendo Switch and multiple other platforms in the near future. It was recently confirmed the game would be receiving cross-platform play and cross-save support, and now we've got a look...
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Death Trash Update Schedule Changing to Focus on New Content

Developer Crafting Legends has announced that the Death Trash update schedule is changing as the team shifts its attention to developing new content. Death Trash is a post-apocalyptic game that combined old-school role-playing with a hefty dose of action and player freedom. It's featured in both the summer and winter Xbox demo events last year. Since then, the game has launched in Early Access and the devs have been hard at work making the game's roadmap a reality. The way Crafting Legends releases updates, however, is about to change.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Chernobylite’s Latest Console Patch Introduces Three New Monsters

Do you like glowing green monsters? Do you wish you had more of them? Chernobylite’s new “Monster Hunt” console patch has you covered. This survival horror RPG’s new patch, out now on PS4 and Xbox One, introduces three new monsters to the world, supposedly for you to hunt. But, going by the trailer, it’s pretty clear who’s going to be doing the hunting. Maybe they just want a hug but, more likely, they’re intent on eating your face and the faces of anyone else who crosses their path.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

‘Horizon Forbidden West’ pre-order deals: How to save £10 on Playstation’s next big exclusive

Horizon Forbidden West was one of Sony’s most anticipated PS5 releases when it was first announced in June 2020 and since then we’ve had plenty more details about what to expect from this next adventure. For those unfamiliar with the story, a hunter of the Nora tribe, Aloy, must travel across the post-apocalyptic landscape of the United States to take down giant machines that nearly wiped out humanity thousands of years before. It’s one of the many Playstation exclusives set to come out in 2022, and will carry on the story from Horizon Zero Dawn, which took players across the...
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Multiplayer sandbox Craftopia shares new preview of its seamless world update

Last July, the quirky and colorful survival sandbox of Craftopia unveiled plans to release a seamless map update that would effectively put the kibosh on the game’s portal building mechanics to travel other biomes and replace it with one large open area to explore. After that, the whole idea kind of went silent while the devs at Pocketpair Games continued to release general updates, but now the open world is back in the spotlight thanks to a new preview trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
godisageek.com

January New World Developer Update video released

A January New World developer update video has been released which discusses the addition of Expedition Mutators; additional Spirit Shrines, and more. The design leads on New World also talk about the tuning of some named enemies in Mutated Expeditions; the possibility of Mutating lower level Expeditions in the future; decreased cost for Fast Travel; and the role of tuning orbs for Expeditions.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy