The Xbox Game Pass January additions look pretty crazy, with one new AAA game, one trilogy of AAA games, and several indie hits. As we know, Danganronpa is arriving on the service, which is one of the most Game Pass-ready games in ages. Not that it’s “only worth playing” on it: far from that! But so many people are probably turned off by the covers of the game (I’ve seen this many times), and maybe have never even heard of it. But if it’s available for free, that’s more eyes on a series that’s been putting in work for a long time.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO