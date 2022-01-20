ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Run & Walk for Whales

Cover picture for the articleCalling all runners & walkers! This February, join Pacific Whale Foundation’s Virtual Run & Walk for...

Maui News

Maui’s whale of a tail

A humpback whale lifts its tail out of the water while cruising the coastline in Launiupoko this month. This pod traveling close to shore was one of many spotted as whale season heats up on Maui.
ANIMALS
thelog.com

The Great Gray Whale Migration

Imagine what life would be like traveling from the Bering and Chukchi Seas all the way to Baja Mexico, and maybe adding a few miles if you decide to start a little bit further north towards the North Pole because the food is better? That’s clocking in between 5,000 to 7,000 miles one-way, all to enjoy a warm swim in the Mexican lagoons where gray whales will continue mating, calving, nursing, and socializing.
DANA POINT, CA
Islands Sounder

Way of Whales webinar

Submitted by Orca Network. Celebrating new Southern Resident calf L125 Element, Remembering L47 Marina and K21 Cappucino, and Honoring the thousands of Community Scientists who have contributed whale sightings in 2021. Orca Network’s annual Ways of Whales Workshop will be a virtual Zoom event this year, held Saturday, January 15,...
ANIMALS
mauimagazine.net

Breaking the Ties That Bind: Whale Rescue

The humpback whale calf swam in circles on the ocean’s surface just off the coast of Lāna‘i. A monofilament line was wrapped tightly around her, digging deeply into her flesh and blubber, a potentially lethal belt. Calves grow rapidly, and bindings such as these can disappear into their skin over the course of just a few days. Her mother hovered about 50 feet below the surface between breaths, sunbeams shafting through the cobalt water. The calf dove frequently to join Mom, but, lacking Mom’s lung capacity, she could not stay down long and would pop to back up to breathe every few minutes.
LAHAINA, HI
veronews.com

Kids join in fun at Quail Valley Charities 5K Walk/Run

More than 400 people laced up and put their tread to the pavement last Saturday morning at the Quail Valley River Club as participants in the annual Quail Valley Charities Kids 1-Mile Fun Run & 5K Walk/Run. This year the committee invited participants from the beneficiary organizations to bring teams...
VERO BEACH, FL
country1037fm.com

Underwear Run & Walk

Here’s a chance for us to run outside in our underwear. On February 12, 2022 hundreds of people in Charlotte North Carolina will brave the weather in just their undies during Cupid’s Undie Run. This is the nation’s largest pant less party and mile-ish run for charity. This group is so clever by naming the event Cupid’s Undie Run.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Frontiersman

Listening to the voices of killer whales

In the deep blue ocean just off the coast of Alaska, killer whales are now communicating with one another with clicks and whistles. Scientists are hearing them. Hannah Myers has listened to many hours of orca calls in the Gulf of Alaska. The University of Alaska Fairbanks graduate student often knows a killer whale’s family group after hearing just a few syllables of its call.
WILDLIFE
