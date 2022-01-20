Yorkshire hires Gibson amid rebuild after racism scandal

Eoin Morgan senses England will be more at home in Australian conditions at the T20 World Cup this year than they were when a chance at history in the United Arab Emirates went begging a couple of months ago.A bid to become the first nation to hold both white-ball World Cups simultaneously was brought to an end in the Gulf after they were beaten by New Zealand at the semi-final stage.Morgan believes holders and hosts Australia will be the team to beat in the autumn, even if England remain the top-ranked T20 side in the world, but he feels more...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO