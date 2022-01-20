ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorkshire hires Gibson amid rebuild after racism scandal

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

Former West Indies allrounder Ottis Gibson was hired as head coach of English cricket team Yorkshire on Wednesday, with the club saying his arrival will “help foster a culture of inclusion” amid a racism scandal. Yorkshire’s entire coaching staff left the club last month after a report...

#South Yorkshire#West Yorkshire#International Cricket#England Cricket Team#Racism#English#The West Indies#Pakistan Super League
