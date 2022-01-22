BITTER BLAST: Temperatures plunge across New Jersey heading into the weekend

Colder temperatures will stick around New Jersey for the next several days.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says that New Jersey residents should be sure to bundle up if they are spending any time outdoors this weekend. Wind chills may make conditions feel even colder.

Friday’s overnight hours will see overcast skies and low temperatures around 16 degrees.

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

Saturday will see intervals of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures won’t reach must past the upper-20s. Saturday night will see partly cloudy skies and a low of around 21 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with daytime highs in the low-30s. A few clouds will remain overnight. Nighttime lows will be around 18 degrees.

Monday will see mainly sunny skies, with some clouds developing by the afternoon. Daytime highs will be around 28 degrees. The clouds will remain into the evening, with lows around 27 degrees.

Tuesday will have the possibility for some rain and snow by the afternoon and evening. Daytime highs will be around 40 degrees. Overnight lows will be around 24 degrees.