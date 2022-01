What you might not know about food writers is that we write our Christmas recipes as the sun sets on summer, long before the first rustle of tinsel is heard. As such, I’ve had an insight into what your store cupboard might look like post-Christmas and, if it’s anything like mine, you’ll currently have an assortment of dates, currants and other dried delights left over. Enter the legendary garibaldi biscuit: at 160 years old, not only is it still one of the finest biscuits to have been created, thanks to the delightful contrast of chewy raisins and crisp, brittle pastry, but it’s also a wonderful hoover-upper of your dried fruit odds and ends.

RECIPES ・ 14 DAYS AGO