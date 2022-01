This article was produced in partnership with Blu Atlas. From razors and skincare to whiskey and his next go-to golfing outfit, there’s really nothing you can’t get in a monthly subscription box these days. Not only do these little bundles of joy make great gifts for any guy on your list, but they also make life easy. If you don’t have to run to the store to get shaving cream because it comes to your door exactly when you need it, then why would you? Plus, it’s kind of like Christmas morning every time you open your door to see a package with your name on it.

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 DAYS AGO