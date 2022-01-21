ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County sees slight drops in COVID metrics, but reports 102 more deaths

By City News Service
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePerhaps offering hope that the Omicron-fueled surge in COVID-19 infections is waning, Los Angeles County reported slight drops in some key pandemic-tracking metrics Thursday, but the rate of virus spread is still at an all-time high — and another 102 deaths were reported. The 102 deaths is the...

CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Public Health Officials Push For People To Get Flu Vaccine As Cases Rise In The State

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Public health officials in Pennsylvania are recommending residents to get their flu vaccine as case counts rise across the state. There have been flu cases discovered in all 67 counties, with both Influenza A and B on the rise. Sixteen Pennsylvanians have died from the flu since the flu season started in 2021. “With the growing number of flu cases amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to remind Pennsylvanians to take preventative measures, including getting a flu vaccine to protect themselves, their family and communities from the flu this season,” Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said. With the Omicron variant’s symptoms being somewhat similar to flu symptoms, it’s becoming easier to confuse the two viruses. However, public health officials say that a COVID-19 vaccine regimen will not protect people from the flu and urge them to register for a flu vaccine. Anyone sick with the flu should stay home and those who may face complications with the virus should seek out treatment options, according to Johnson.
Wyoming News

L.A. County Scenario Suggests COVID 'Herd Immunity' Is Unlikely

FRIDAY, Jan. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Herd immunity against COVID-19 is unlikely, and coping with the disease will likely hinge on vaccination, treatment and ensuring adequate hospital capacity, a new study conducted in Los Angeles County claims. With herd immunity, most people have antibodies from vaccination or prior infection, so a virus has fewer people to infect and stops spreading. Early in the pandemic, there were hopes that herd...
COVID positivity rate at schools slowly dropping in LA County

With the Omicron variant fueling COVID-19 spread across the county, the number of school campuses reporting positive cases rose sharply as classes resumed this month, but the rate of students and staff testing positive for the virus has begun declining, health officials said Wednesday. According to the county Department of...
Health officials warn of rising ICU admissions due to COVID

LOS ANGELES COUNTY – The percentage of COVID-19-positive hospital patients admitted to intensive care units in Los Angeles County is slowly rising, despite suggestions that the Omicron variant of the virus causes less severe infections, health officials said Tuesday. According to the county Department of Public Health, average daily...
Average LA County gas price rises slightly

LOS ANGELES – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose three-tenths of a cent Sunday to $4.678, one day after dropping two-tenths of a cent. The average price is three-tenths of a cent less than one week ago but one-tenth of...
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Safest State for COVID-19

It was hard for almost anyone in America to understand what a real pandemic would be like. Who could imagine that the nation with the most sophisticated and advanced healthcare system in the world could not prevent a wave of tens of millions of virus-driven cases and almost one million deaths? And, even harder to […]
Arizona Mirror

Flu is higher this season in Arizona, but COVID-19 is still complicating matters

Influenza has seen significant drops in cases since the pandemic began, a trend that has led to many theories among scientists and researchers, but cases this season have seen a small spike and in some areas of the country the two viruses are even sometimes co-infecting people. “I wouldn’t necessarily say it is something of […] The post Flu is higher this season in Arizona, but COVID-19 is still complicating matters appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
WBAL Radio

Maryland sees a slow decline in COVID-19 metrics

It's looking like perhaps Maryland's latest COVID-19 surge has turned a corner. VACCINE INFO | TRACKING THE NUMBERS | LATEST COVID-19 NEWS | SEE STATE MAP AND INFO | CDC WEBSITE | LISTEN LIVE. We've seen encouraging numbers from the state health department once again in some of the key...
