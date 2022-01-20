ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Gambling Commission continues crusade with £1.3m action against Annexio and Rank

gamingintelligence.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritain's Gambling Commission has found that another two licensees, bingo and casino operator Rank Digital and lottery betting operator Annexio, have failed to live up...

www.gamingintelligence.com

gamingintelligence.com

AGLC simplifies access to Self-Exclusion system

Canadian provincial gambling regulator Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis (AGLC) has introduced changes to simplify its self-exclusion programme. Players who want to exclude themselves from the province's gambling offerings can now sign up to the AGLC's self-exclusion programme remotely, having previously had to visit a gaming venue or the AGLC office to register.
GAMBLING
gamingintelligence.com

White Hat Studios partners Banijay to develop branded games

White Hat Gaming's content development division White Hat Studios has partnered with Banijay Brands to create new branded games for the US market, including a new Deal or No Deal slot game . The partnership will see White Hat develop a number of branded games based on Banijay IP, with...
GAMBLING
gamingintelligence.com

Bragg’s ORYX Gaming expands UK presence with Novibet deal

Bragg Gaming Group’s ORYX subsidiary has expanded its footprint in the United Kingdom through a new partnership with operator Novibet. The agreement will enable Novibet to offers players exclusive titles from GAMOMAT and Peter & Sons, as well as games developed by ORYX’s in-house studio. Among the first...
ECONOMY
gamingintelligence.com

Michigan iGaming and online sportsbook receipts surpass $1.4bn in 2021

Michigan’s licensed online sports betting and iGaming operators collected a combined $1.41bn in total gross receipts during their first year of operation in 2021. The state’s 14 licensed commercial and tribal operators generated $1.11bn in iGaming gross receipts during the year, alongside $292.2m from online sports betting on total iGaming and sportsbook handle of $3.7bn.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gambling Commission#Social Responsibility#Crusade#Casino#Uk#Rank Digital#Buzz Group#Greentube#Gaming Intelligence#Giq
gamingintelligence.com

Record year as Pennsylvania gaming revenue grows to $4.73bn

Pennsylvania’s regulated betting and gaming market reached new heights in 2021 as total revenue increased by 78 per cent to $4.73bn, generating combined tax revenue for the state of $1.93bn. With 2020 revenue significantly impacted by closures and safety measures implemented at casinos as a result of Covid-19, there...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
gamingintelligence.com

Allwyn Entertainment prepares New York listing with CRHC SPAC

Multi-national lottery operator Allwyn Entertainment plans to go to public on the New York Stock Exchange through a business combination with special purpose acquisition company Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. Allwyn Entertainment, formerly known as Sazka, expects to close the transaction in the second quarter of this year, subject to approval...
GAMBLING
gamingintelligence.com

Connecticut sportsbook and iGaming wagers near $1bn mark in December

Connecticut’s licensed sports betting and iGaming operators collected a record high $964.9m in wagers in December, with more than two-thirds of the total generated by iGaming. Total wagers climbed by 45 per cent compared to the previous month, with iGaming wagers climbing 18 per cent to $814.9m and online...
CONNECTICUT STATE
gamingintelligence.com

Digital offerings and BetMGM drive Entain full year revenue growth

London-listed betting and gaming operator Entain has reported a 7 per cent increase in group net gaming revenue (NGR) for 2021, with full year EBITDA of between £875m and £885m. The operator enjoyed a solid performance during the final quarter of the year as NGR rose 4 per...
GAMBLING
