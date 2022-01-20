Gambling Commission continues crusade with £1.3m action against Annexio and Rank

The pioneering BFI Young Audiences Content Fund, funded by the U.K. government’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), will conclude its three-year pilot program on Feb. 25.
The fund offered up to 50% of the budget of programs aimed at children and young people from U.K. public service broadcasters such as ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5. It supported 144 development projects and 55 productions, including “Teen First Dates” (Channel 4’s E4), “Makeaway Takeaway” (ITV’s CITV) and “The World According The Grandpa” (Channel 5’s Milkshake!), as well as new projects in indigenous languages including “Sol,” created for the Celtic languages...
