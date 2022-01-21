Legals for January, 21 2022
No. 28262 MONTANA SEVENTEENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, PHILLIPS COUNTY In re the Guardianship of: Zyrge; Minor Child Greg J & Patti L. Hickel Petitioner Cause No.: DG -2021-6 NOTICE OF HEARING ON GUARDIANSHIP OF MINOR CHILD This is notice that Petitioner has asked to become the guardian of a minor child. The hearing will be on 01/25/2022 at 1:00pm. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Phillips County. DATE: 12/17/2021 /s/ Tami Christofferson Clerk of Court January 7, 14, 21, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________
