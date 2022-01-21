ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillips County, MT

Legals for January, 21 2022

Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 1 day ago

No. 28262 MONTANA SEVENTEENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, PHILLIPS COUNTY In re the Guardianship of: Zyrge; Minor Child Greg J & Patti L. Hickel Petitioner Cause No.: DG -2021-6 NOTICE OF HEARING ON GUARDIANSHIP OF MINOR CHILD This is notice that Petitioner has asked to become the guardian of a minor child. The hearing will be on 01/25/2022 at 1:00pm. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Phillips County. DATE: 12/17/2021 /s/ Tami Christofferson Clerk of Court January 7, 14, 21, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Inter Lake

Water rights board faces urgent task list

A new water management board for the Flathead Reservation faces a hefty punch list of to-dos ahead of registering scores of pre-existing water rights now under its purview. Meanwhile, time is ticking away to register those rights with the board, and some have only until March 16 to file. Mary Price, tribal compact implementation team member, told the Inter Lake the group also has issued a stay on new tribal water applications on the reservation. The Flathead Reservation Water Management Board held its inaugural meeting Thursday. Soon to be a five-person board with an additional ex-officio member, it was created following passage of...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

High court closes oral arguments on water-bottler case

Running afoul with at least one Montana Supreme Court justice, an attorney representing the hotly contested water-bottling plant near Creston charged Wednesday that an “all out war” ensued soon after her clients first incorporated the company. Moreover, Billings attorney Vicki Marquis, representing Montana Artesian Water Company in a slurry of appeals and cross-appeals heard Wednesday morning, added that the clash – and a later expansion of the Egan Slough Zoning District – was spearheaded with the sole intent to shutter the bottling operation. “Montana Artesian is a classic mom-and-pop operation,” Marquis said during the virtual proceedings. “They did this right. They took...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Montana seeks to overturn court ruling on abortion access

HELENA (AP) — Montana's attorney general is asking the state Supreme Court to overturn a 1999 opinion that found the state constitution's right to privacy guarantees a woman's access to an abortion — the opinion Planned Parenthood is using to challenge three new abortion laws. Attorney General Austin Knudsen's brief, filed Wednesday, also asks justices to vacate a preliminary injunction that prevented the new abortion laws from taking effect. He argues the abortion laws passed by the 2021 Montana Legislature "unquestionably enhance the health and safety of Montana women," and represent basic regulations on the practice of medicine. Medical experts broadly dispute that...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

Letters to the editor Jan. 22

Simple solution I am writing to express my extreme concern at the consequences of the Planning Board’s recent decision to approve the rehab/housing project at the Fairbridge Inn site, specifically, the 30-day eviction notice presented to the current residents. I could go on for a long time regarding the extent and the details of the impact that this short-notice decision will have on the low-income and otherwise disadvantaged residents in the middle of winter in a non-existent alternative housing market as well as the resulting impact on the overall Kalispell community – moral, humanitarian and financial. But I won’t. I believe you...
KALISPELL, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Phillips County, MT
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
Daily Inter Lake

Yellowstone rampage brings prison time for California man

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a California man to nine months in prison for a drunken rampage in Yellowstone National Park in which he did thousands of dollars in damage to a hotel and struggled with rangers trying to subdue him. U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark L. Carman also ordered Benjamin J. Bagala, 27, of Santa Rosa, California, on Jan. 7 to stay out of Yellowstone and not use alcohol for a year after his time in prison. Bagala pleaded guilty in December to three counts of assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers and one count of damaging federal...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

A milepost on the road to justice

It is 10 a.m. on Jan. 21, 1991, when Montana State Sen. Eleanor Vaughn, D-Libby, calls the joint meeting of House and Senate State Administration Committees to order, and Sen. Harry Fritz rises to present, for the third consecutive legislative session, 1987, 1989, and now, 1991, a bill to create a paid state holiday honoring the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. It has been a national holiday since 1986, and Montana is one of the two remaining states that has yet to create one of its own — Arizona is the other. SB 78, the bill creating...
MONTANA STATE
The Daily Inter Lake

Kalispell council mulls affordable housing issues

The issue of affordable housing dominated the conversation at the Kalispell City Council meeting Tuesday evening, but no solutions emerged during the discussion. Several community members spoke about the FairBridge Inn, Suites and Outlaw Convention Center selling to Fortify Holdings, a move that will displace at least 100 people living in 60 long-term rooms there.
KALISPELL, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legals#Montana Seventeenth
Daily Inter Lake

Yellowstone bison species decision questioned by judge

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to revisit part of its decision not to protect Yellowstone National Park's bison as an endangered species. The Buffalo Field Campaign and Western Watersheds Project groups have been fighting since 2014 to have Yellowstone's bison declared endangered or threatened under the Endangered Species Act. They have argued that two separate groups of bison in the park are genetically distinct. Rather than set a population limit of 3,000 animals for the entire park, they said, the limit should be 3,000 for each herd, or 6,000 overall. The Fish and Wildlife Service, citing a different study, has argued that the herds are not genetically distinct and rejected the listing petition in 2019, the Billings Gazette reported. The federal agency failed to articulate why it chose one study over the other, District of Columbia U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss wrote in an opinion last week. Moss set no deadline for the Fish and Wildlife Service to respond but will require both sides to update the court on the case within 90 days.
ANIMALS
Daily Inter Lake

Mr. Smith and the filibuster

One of the great motion pictures of all time was the 1939 Academy Award blockbuster directed by the legendary Frank Capra called “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.” The movie was based on an unpublished manuscript by Lewis R. Foster with the title “The Gentleman from Montana.” Columbia pictures offered the leading role to Montana actor Gary Cooper who turned it down, so the Mr. Smith character was accepted by the young up-and-coming actor, Jimmy Stewart. The plot is that the naïve and idealistic Jefferson Smith, a popular boys camp counselor, is appointed by his state’s governor to fill a vacancy in the...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

Commission should be ‘firm but fair’

Growing up in Dillon, my Dad would offer up one liners as life lessons. Like “people watch how you lose, as much as they watch as you win. Be mindful of your actions” or “Son, in a small town your neighbors are bound to start fighting, don’t be picking sides, if you do, before long you won’t have any friends.” As I begin the campaign for Public service Commission I am reminded of one of my Dad’s lessons: “son, the judge was firm but he was very fair in the ruling.” This phrase has stuck with me years after his passing....
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
70
Followers
146
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy