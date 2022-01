The owner of an animal rescue centre in Norfolk has described the “traffic jam” of cars caused by people donating spare bedding after the sanctuary made an urgent appeal for their pups on Facebook Wendy Valentine founded Hillside Animal Sanctuary and Dog Rescue in 1995 and has since cared for a number of animals including dozens of dogs who are waiting to be rehomed and need extra bedding in the winter.Ms Valentine, from Norwich said Thursday’s Facebook appeal for duvets led to people “queueing out the door” with spare bedding over the weekend.“We’ve usually got a good stock of...

ANIMALS ・ 11 DAYS AGO