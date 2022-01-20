ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Digital offerings and BetMGM drive Entain full year revenue growth

gamingintelligence.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon-listed betting and gaming operator Entain has reported a 7 per cent increase in group net gaming...

www.gamingintelligence.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

F5 stock falls after earnings as supply-chain problems crimp growth

Shares of F5 Inc. fell more than 17% in the extended session Tuesday after the software company reported quarterly earnings and sales above Wall Street expectations but said supply-chain snags are crimping its ability to meet increased demand. F5 said it earned $94 million, or $1.51 a share, in the fiscal first quarter, compared with $88 million, or $1.41 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, F5 earned $2.89 a share, compared with $2.59 a share a year ago. Sales rose 10% to $687 million, the company said. Factset consensus called for an adjusted EPS of...
STOCKS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Drive Chains Market Capacity, Production, Growth Rate, Revenue and Forecast (2021-2031) | Tsubaki, Ketten Wulf, DONGHUA

Market research on most trending report Global “Drive Chains” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Drive Chains market state of affairs. The Drive Chains marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the Drive Chains report into key trades, country, sort and application. international Drive Chains Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
AGRICULTURE
gamingintelligence.com

Record year as Pennsylvania gaming revenue grows to $4.73bn

Pennsylvania’s regulated betting and gaming market reached new heights in 2021 as total revenue increased by 78 per cent to $4.73bn, generating combined tax revenue for the state of $1.93bn. With 2020 revenue significantly impacted by closures and safety measures implemented at casinos as a result of Covid-19, there...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Final Quarter#Gaming#Rose#Ebitda#Digital#Retail Ngr
kfgo.com

Entain’s online growth slows, betting shops bounce back

(Reuters) -British gambling firm Entain’s quarterly revenue from online betting slipped after years of steady growth, while betting activity at its physical shops bounced back on easing of coronavirus restrictions. Entain said on Thursday its online net gaming revenue fell 9% year-over-year in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31,...
GAMBLING
gamingintelligence.com

Aspire Global gains betting licence in Denmark

Stockholm-listed gaming supplier Aspire Global has been awarded a betting licence by the Danish Gambling Authority (DGA). The licence approval allows Aspire Global to provide its BtoBet sportsbook platform to Danish operators, adding to its existing online casino solutions which have been available in the market since 2012. “Our offering...
GAMBLING
gamingintelligence.com

BetMGM targets positive EBITDA in 2023

The BetMGM joint venture between MGM Resorts International and Entain is expected to achieve positive EBITDA next year as the business continues to capture market share in regulated US jurisdictions. The companies said Wednesday that the BetMGM JV generated net revenue from operations of approximately $850m in 2021, a five-fold...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Digitalization Crosses Growth Themes

Digitalization is changing pretty much every industry we look at, pretty much every revenue pool we look at. Mike: Hi, I’m Mike Corcoran, and we’re here today to speak with Hugo Scott-Gall. Hugo is a portfolio manager and co-director of research for William Blair’s global equity team. And we’re going to be talking about some growth themes he and his team have identified of late. Perhaps there’s a common thread that weaves its way through them.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Markets
Front Office Sports

BetMGM to Receive $450M Investment Toward U.S. Growth

MGM Resorts International and Entain are doubling down on their online betting venture, just as one of the biggest U.S. betting markets opens to mobile betting. The companies are investing around $450 million in BetMGM this year, the online sportsbook that they own 50-50. The fresh cash will be deployed toward growth into new markets and new products.
GAMBLING
ShareCast

Burberry ups FY guidance as full-price sales drive revenues

Fashion retailer Burberry on Wednesday lifted annual profits guidance after reporting a 5% rise in third quarter revenues driven by an acceleration in full price sales of leather and outerwear goods. 1,910.50p. 17:20 20/01/22. 2.36%. 44.00p. 7,585.01. 17:20 20/01/22. n/a. n/a. 4,299.32. 17:30 20/01/22. n/a. n/a. 4,274.52. 17:20 20/01/22. n/a.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

BetMGM raises 2022 revenue outlook as U.S. sports-betting takes off

(Reuters) -BetMGM raised its 2022 revenue forecast to more than $1.3 billion from $1 billion on Wednesday and said it expects a core profit in 2023 as the U.S. sports-betting joint venture between MGM Resorts and Britain's Entain expands. The online sportsbook for betting on NFL American football and NBA...
GAMBLING
lineups.com

BetMGM Raises 2022 Revenue Forecast by $300 Million After New York Launch

On Wednesday, BetMGM reported some exciting news relating to its short-term and long-term financial forecasts. The sportsbook raised its 2022 revenue forecast by over $300 million from $1 billion to $1.3 billion. BetMGM Sportsbook is now live in 19 jurisdictions, four of which support BetMGM’s iGaming product. New York is the latest state to launch with BetMGM products, and more states are expected to be added in 2022.
NFL
gamingintelligence.com

AGLC simplifies access to Self-Exclusion system

Canadian provincial gambling regulator Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis (AGLC) has introduced changes to simplify its self-exclusion programme. Players who want to exclude themselves from the province's gambling offerings can now sign up to the AGLC's self-exclusion programme remotely, having previously had to visit a gaming venue or the AGLC office to register.
GAMBLING
MarketWatch

MGM Resorts, Entain to boost investment in BetMGM by $450 million in 2022, after 2021 revenue topped projections

MGM Resorts International MGM, -2.92% and U.K.-based Entain PLC. , joint owners of sports betting and iGaming operator BetMGM, said Wednesday they expect to invest another $450 million in BetMGM in 2022. That will bring the combined investment to $1.1 billion since BetMGM was launched in 2018. MGM's stock rose 1.0% in premarket trading, while Entain's U.K.-listed stock surged 3.7%. The announcement comes as the companies said they were "wholly supportive" of BetMGM's success, as they said BetMGM net revenue from operations is expected to be about $850 million in 2021, which is above expectations and up nearly fivefold from a year ago. For 2022, net revenue from operations is expected to rise to $1.3 billion, with the expected launch of online sportsbooks in Illinois and Louisiana in the first quarter, retail sportsbooks in Puerto Rico and both online sportsbooks and iGaming in Ontario later this year. MGM shares have dropped 7.7% over the past three months through Tuesday and Entain's stock has tumbled 18%, while the S&P 500.
GAMBLING
gamingintelligence.com

888 full year revenue hits record $972m despite Q4 decline

London-listed betting and gaming operator 888 Holdings has reported a 14 per cent increase in total revenue to a record $972m for the full 2021 year, despite posting a decline during the final quarter of the year. The Q4 revenue decline was in line with board expectations, and largely reflected...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pymnts.com

Monetizing Digital Intent: Using Behavioral As A Service To Drive Top-Line Growth

Digital DNA Helps Online Lenders Make New Account Fraud an Old Problem. Stolen identities are available for as little as $8 on the dark web, making new account fraud more commonplace and usernames and passwords an ineffective authentication tool. In the Monetizing Digital Intent Tracker, a PYMNTS and Neuro-ID collaboration, Paul Zhang, chief technology officer at Avant, discusses how behavioral analytics can provide a potent defense against new account fraud.
TECHNOLOGY
Electronic Engineering Times

IC Sales Forecast to Achieve Double-Digit Growth for Third Consecutive Year

The IC market is expected to rise by 11% this year following a strong 26% increase in 2021 and a 13% jump in 2020. The IC market is expected to rise by 11% this year following a strong 26% increase in 2021 and a 13% jump in 2020. This, according to IC Insights’ January Semiconductor Industry Flash Report, which is included as part of the 2022, 25th edition of The McClean Report service.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Anti-Viral Coatings Market 2027 : Global And Regional Study By Growth Rate, Driving Force, Sales, Revenue And Key Players

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global anti-viral coatings market generated $0.5 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $1.3 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 13.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.
MARKETS
rismedia.com

Brokers, Title Companies, and Mortgage Companies Driving New Revenue Growth though Homeownership Services

Innovative real estate tech franchise from MooveGuru has sold franchises in 20 States in first 180 days of offering. Through its automated data capture and delivery platforms, the first proptech franchise emerges from a likely source—MooveGuru. For five years, MooveGuru has been perfecting the consumer experience during their moving process. Now, the robust platform supports consumers with services throughout the homeownership lifecycle.
REAL ESTATE
Seekingalpha.com

GreenTree Hospitality Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.08, revenue of $48.18M; issues full year revenue guidance

GreenTree Hospitality press release (NYSE:GHG): Q3 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.08. Revenue of $48.18M (+16.3% Y/Y). Adjusted EBITDA decreased 33.5% Y/Y to $11.4M. The company expects an increase in total revenues of 25%-30% for the full year 2021 vs. estimated growth of 40.92% Y/Y, compared to 2020 and an increase in total revenues of 7%-12% for the full year 2021, compared to 2019.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy