Six more labor unions endorse Congresswoman Marie Newman for re-election. Congresswoman Marie Newman announced that she had received endorsements from The Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen, Sprinkler Fitters Local 281 UA, Riggers, Machinery Movers & Machinery Erectors Local 136, Transport Workers Union Local 512, the National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 4016, and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) District Lodge 19, the Railroad District.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO