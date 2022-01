The thing to get at Pye Boat Noodle is, unsurprisingly, boat noodles. You can get them with beef or pork, and, either way, they’ll come in a bowl of broth with meatballs and pork rinds on top. Supplement with an order of the cubed-shaped chive pancakes and a tropical cocktail, and you’ll have yourself a very good meal. This is an ideal spot for a weeknight, there’s a great backyard for when it’s warm out, and we like the fact that they put a bottle of fish sauce and several different spicy condiments on every table. There are also a bunch of dishes besides boat noodles, for anyone who just wants something like pad Thai.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO