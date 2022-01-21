ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

EU agency seeks clearer rules on balancing borders, rights

By Andrius Sytas
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U1PQ4_0drnr7y900
Frontex' Executive Director Fabrice Leggeri arrives for a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (not pictured) at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Louiza Vradi

KURMELIONYS, Lithuania, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The European Union needs clearer rules on balancing respect for human rights with the need for border protection, the chief of the EU's Frontex border and coastguard agency said on Friday.

Frontex is under growing scrutiny over allegations it violated the human rights of certain people seeking asylum while forcefully returning other migrants to non-EU countries. The EU ombudsman has also said the agency failed to meet transparency requirements.

Speaking in Lithuania, Frontex executive director Fabrice Leggeri told reporters that legal clarification was needed to "know what is possible and what is not" in the EU.

"Clarification (is needed) how to strike the balance between prohibiting illegal crossing while maintaining access to international protection for those who are in need. These are the key principles to combine," Leggeri said.

He was standing near a three-meter high, razor-wire topped fence built by Lithuania at its border with Belarus.

Lithuania in August began pushing back almost all Middle Eastern migrants who sought to cross from Belarus in what the EU called an orchestrated effort by the authorities in Minsk.

Frontex has been helping Lithuania handle migration from Belarus, and the agency's fundamental rights officer has logged at least 20 violations of migrant rights at hands of Lithuanian border guard by October, according to an EUObserver report.

"We are trained to comply with the fundamental rights, we are aware that there is the right to have international protection, but on the other hand there are illegal behaviours and illegal crossing that are not in line with EU regulation," Leggeri said.

Reporting by Andrius Sytas; Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

EU Parliament agrees on proposal to take on U.S. tech giants

BRUSSELS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The European Parliament on Thursday signed off on a proposal for new rules aimed at U.S. tech giants, paving the way for talks on the plan with member countries and the European Commission. The Digital Services Act, a proposal from EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager,...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Liz Truss says there is a 'deal to be done' with Brussels on post-Brexit border rules in Northern Ireland after first meeting with her EU counterpart as she raises hopes of a breakthrough

Liz Truss today said she believes there is a 'deal to be done' with the European Union over post-Brexit border rules in Northern Ireland. The Foreign Secretary was handed responsibility for Brexit negotiations following the resignation of Lord Frost from the Government in December. Ms Truss held her first meeting...
POLITICS
KDVR.com

Liberals in EU parliament seek inquiry into abuse of spyware

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — European Parliament lawmakers called Wednesday for a committee to investigate rights abuses by European Union governments using powerful spyware produced by Israel’s NSO Group. Meanwhile, the Polish Senate formally approved the formation of a committee to investigate evidence that three critics of the country’s...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eu Countries#Fundamental Rights#Kurmelionys#The European Union#Middle Eastern#Lithuanian#Euobserver
The Independent

Western embassies reject Serbia PM's protest allegations

The United States the U.K. and Germany on Friday rejected allegations that the three countries financed protests that have shaken the Balkan nation's populist government.The embassies of the allied countries issued a joint statement that described the accusations as “damaging.” “These claims do not reflect our partnership with Serbia,” they said.The statement came a day after Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic blasted the alleged Western backers of activist groups that organized weeks of environmental demonstrations. She accused the sources of alleged outsider influence of what she described as “hypocrisy.” Brnabic made the allegations while announcing on Thursday that...
PROTESTS
Reuters

German government distances itself from navy chief's comments on Putin

BERLIN, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The German government on Saturday distanced itself from comments made by its navy chief after video footage emerged in which the vice-admiral said Russian President Vladimir Putin deserved respect and that Kyiv would never win back annexed Crimea from Moscow. German Navy Chief Kay-Achim Schoenbach...
POLITICS
Reuters

Political advisers to hold four-way talks on Ukraine in Paris

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Political advisers from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany will hold “Normandy format” talks on eastern Ukraine in Paris on Jan. 25, a source in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s administration said on Saturday. Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to Ukraine’s chief negotiator Andriy Yermak, confirmed that a...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
The Independent

Taoiseach hails EU’s role in bringing peace to Ireland

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has praised the “vital role” of the European Union in bringing peace to the island of Ireland on the 50th anniversary of it joining the bloc.Friday marked half a century since then-Taoiseach Jack Lynch and foreign affairs minister Patrick Hillery signed the treaty in Brussels that took the fledging state into the European Economic Community.It laid the groundwork for a referendum in May 1972 which saw the Irish people vote by an overwhelming 83% in favour of joining the EEC, which was renamed the European Union in 1993.A young Irish state transitioned from relative economic stagnation...
POLITICS
Reuters

Revised EU fiscal rules to balance investment, debt reduction

BRUSSELS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The main thrust of the revision of the European Union's fiscal rules, now under way, is to balance the 27-nation bloc's large investment needs with a realistic pace of debt reduction, French Finance Minister Bruno le Maire said on Tuesday. Speaking after a meeting of...
ECONOMY
CleanTechnica

Europeans Support Stronger EU Car Emissions Rules

Originally published on Transport & Environment. A large majority of people support stronger EU air pollution rules for carmakers to make vehicles as clean as possible, a new YouGov survey shows. More than three-quarters (76%) of those polled said, when asked, that manufacturers should be legally obliged to reduce emissions from new cars as much as technically feasible. YouGov, commissioned by Transport & Environment (T&E), surveyed more than 8,000 people in seven EU countries: Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Romania and Czechia.
CARS
The Independent

Chile's incoming cabinet: Women, youth and a nod to markets

Chile's millennial, leftist President-elect Gabriel Boric announced his first cabinet on Friday, giving a majority of posts to women and several to former student protest leaders while also reassuring markets by naming the Central Bank chief as finance minister.Fourteen of the 24 new ministers are women, including Defense Minister Maya Fernández — a granddaughter of Socialist President Salvador Allende, who was overthrown by a military coup in 1973.The Interior Ministry that oversees domestic security will go to Dr. Izkia Siches, who was recently head of the national medical association.Communist Party legislator Camila Vallejo, who like Boric rose to prominence...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Allies take the lead as Biden refuses to boost Ukraine defenses

Visiting Ukraine on Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken insisted that the United States stands resolute alongside Kyiv. Blinken also announced another $200 million provision of defensive support. The truth, however, is that even as Russia's invasion plan takes shape, the Biden administration's support for Ukraine is far more rhetorical...
POTUS
Reuters

Germany will not supply weapons to Kyiv for now, defence minister says

BERLIN, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Berlin is ruling out arms deliveries to Ukraine in the standoff with Russia for now, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said in an interview published on Saturday, a few days after Britain started supplying Kyiv with anti-tank weapons. A bipartisan group of U.S. senators also...
POLITICS
MedicalXpress

Omicron now dominant in EU: health agency

Omicron is now the dominant COVID-19 variant circulating in the European Union and European Economic Area (EAA), the bloc's health agency said on Friday. "The transmission category for Omicron in the EU/EEA changed from community to dominant," the Stockholm-based European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said in its weekly update on communicable disease threats.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

285K+
Followers
269K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy