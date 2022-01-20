ZIP Code 61723 called home by one more registered sex offender in week ending Jan. 15
By Sangamon Sun
sangamonsun.com
4 days ago
There is currently one more registered sex offender living in ZIP Code 61723 in the week ending Jan. 15 compared to the week before, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender Registry. The Registry showed eight sexual offenders living...
A Long Island couple has been charged with hate crimes and child endangerment after launching an unprovoked verbal attack against a biracial couple and their 10-year-old son on a commuter train. According to WNBC, the incident occurred as Liz Edelkind, who is Afro-Latina, was heading home from a Knicks game...
A woman in Pennsylvania has experts flummoxed by the animal she discovered outside of her home. Christina Eyth rescued the animal earlier this week near her home in Fairfield Township after finding paw prints outside of her door. Eyth followed the tracks, assuming they had belonged to her neighbor's dog after they had gotten loose. The tracks ended up leading her to directly an unidentified animal, which Eyth said was exhibiting "scared behavior."
ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Authorities in Antioch on Monday afternoon are investigating the city’s first homicide of 2022 in a shopping center parking lot near State Route 4.
While Antioch police have not officially confirmed any details regarding the police activity, an officer informed journalists on the scene that police were investigating the city’s first homicide of the year.
The Antioch Police Department Twitter account posted about the activity shortly before 3:30 p.m., saying there was an incident in the area of incident Delta Fair Boulevard and Buchannan Road.
⚠️ AVOID THE AREA ⚠️
APD Officers are working an incident in the area of...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A southern Minnesota man pleaded guilty Friday to pretending to be a federal officer to his nearly 10,000 followers on TikTok.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Minnesota says 53-year-old Reyel Simmons, of Dodge County, pleaded guilty to one count of impersonating a federal officer and one count of possessing firearms as a felon. His sentencing date has yet to be scheduled.
According to court documents, Simmons created a TikTok profile with the user name “Rey Reeves” and showed himself as a federal agent on the social media platform. In his posts, he wore law enforcement gear and...
Every county in Florida remains in a high level of coronavirus transmission — several times above the minimum for that category for cases per 100,000 and positivity rate, which is at least one third percentage in South Florida. State reports 47,709 cases Tuesday.
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man who was a trooper with the Illinois State Police and a woman were found shot dead Monday afternoon in a car in the East Side neighborhood.
Chicago Police said at 1:38 p.m., a witness who was walking by found the bodies of the 30-year-old man and the 31-year-old woman in the car parked in the 11000 block of South Avenue E, a few blocks from the Indiana state line.
The victims had both been shot in the head and were pronounced dead at the scene. A weapon was recovered.
Illinois State Police confirmed the man, Antonio Alvarez, was an off-duty trooper. State police identified the woman as Amanda Alvarez, but did not specify her relationship to the trooper.
Chicago Police and Illinois State Police were sent to the scene.
Following the discovery, a call went out on the scanner for a 10-1, indicating an officer in distress.
A man who lives nearby told CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov that he has seen Trooper Alvarez around the neighborhood.
“I just know him,” one man said. “I have seen, as I mentioned before, a state trooper vehicle parked there periodically.”
Area Two detectives were investigating late Monday.
Miami-Dade County is coordinating closely with health care partners, the local health department and private partners to vaccinate members of our community against the coronavirus. You can receive the COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot at any Miami-Dade County COVID-19 vaccine site, as well as at pharmacies and community clinics. Minors between the ages of 5 and 17 may receive the Pfizer vaccine but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and bring with them a completed parental consent form.
Homebound individuals 12 years of age or older can call 888-201-5490 or email vaccinations@ilshealth.com to schedule an appointment at home to be vaccinated.
A California tourist who assaulted Yellowstone National Park officers must serve jail time after a September 25 incident. Benjamin J. Bagala pleaded guilty to three counts of assaulting, resisting, and impeding officers during a drunken outburst at the Lake Yellowstone Hotel. USA Today reported that the 27-year-old man now must...
Police found Cleo Smith alone in a house 18 days after she went missing last October. A man has pleaded guilty to abducting a four-year-old girl from her family’s camping tent on Australia’s west coast last year. Police found the girl, Cleo Smith, alone in a house in...
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An Idaho couple is suing a Wyoming Department of Transportation snowplow driver for negligence over a 2019 accident in Teton County and their former attorney on allegations he failed to file legal documents on time. Jacquelyn and Jeffrey Battle are suing...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Attorney General’s office is investigating a death of a man held in custody at the Maryland State Police barrack in Centreville Friday.
State Police troopers arrested a man just after 7:30 p.m. Friday on Route 301 near Millington for allegedly possessing a controlled substance and took him to the Centreville barrack, police said.
He was conscious and answered questions at the time of the arrest, police said. His identity was not released.
About two hours after arriving at the barrack, the man, who was in a cell, began to exhibit unspecified signs of...
A Merrill Lynch financial adviser was arrested after being caught on camera hurling racist abuse and throwing a drink at the staff of a smoothie store in Connecticut.James Iannazzo, 48, ordered a smoothie from a Robeks smoothie shop outlet for his son, who has a peanut allergy. According to the Fairfield police department, he ordered a drink without peanut butter but did not mention his son’s allergy.After Mr Iannazzo's son suffered an allergic reaction and was “transported to an area hospital,” he returned to the shop.In a video of the incident, which garnered 16 million views on TikTok prior...
Six people were found dead in a Milwaukee home on Sunday, with local police currently treating the incident as a homicide. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office state that police responded to a house at around 3.45 pm to assist with a welfare check at a residence, where four men and one woman were discovered to be dead. According to Milwaukee Assistant Police Chief Paul Formolo, a sixth body was later found. “Citizens of our community had concerns with the occupants that resided there,” Formolo told CBS. “It’s a normal call for us to respond to. We do it all the time.”
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora will be offering 25,000 KN95 face masks at six public libraries over the course of the next two days.
Masks will be handed out from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25 and all day Wednesday, Jan. 26 starting at 10 a.m. while supplies last until 6 p.m.
The following locations are scheduled to have masks:
Central Library, 14949 E. Alameda Parkway
Hoffman Heights Library, 1298 Peoria St.
Martin Luther King Jr Library, 9898 E. Colfax Ave.
Mission Viejo Library, 15324 E. Hampden Circle
Iliff Square Library, 2253 S. Peoria St.
Tallyn’s Reach Library, 23911 E. Arapahoe Road.
City officials say more masks might be distributed on Jan. 29 if more masks arrive before the weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — (AP) — Wyoming’s first Black sheriff last year fired a white deputy who is accused of tormenting a Black subordinate for years with racist name-calling that led him to quit, a new federal lawsuit reveals. Albany County Patrol Sgt. Christian Handley once drove past...
