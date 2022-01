As difficult as it might be the Edmonton Oilers can’t focus on the past and their current 2-10-2 skid. They can’t change the past. They can learn from it, but it will overwhelm them if they try to fix everything that ails them right now. The penalty kill is struggling. The power play isn’t firing on all cylinders. They can’t score first. They are giving up too many goals. They can’t protect a 3-1 lead. It has been a different ailment every game, and trying to fix each of them at once will likely lead to more losing.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO