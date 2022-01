For a show that’s not about the internet, Servant is one of the most online shows you can watch. Perhaps that doesn’t make immediate sense — it’s a series about a couple hiring a creepy live-in nanny and a baby doll that seemingly came to life — but the parallels are there. It’s a claustrophobic psychological thriller, entirely set in one family’s expensive Philadelphia townhouse. Said family only interacts with the outside world via screens — and almost as a result, they slowly descend into a haze of paranoia and suspicion. Over time, their insular little world becomes so nonsensical they lose all perspective of what “normal” means, to the point that, in the third season premiere, the girl they locked up in the attic is now a member of their happy family. Servant, in other words, is great TV.

