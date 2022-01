Jan. 24 (UPI) -- U.S. markets closed the day in the green in a stunning comeback after dropping to start the day as investors flocked to technology stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 99.13 points, or 0.29%, after it had been down as much as 1,115 points. The S&P 500 rose 0.28% after falling more than 10% from its Jan. 3 record close and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed the day up 0.63% after falling 4.9%.

BUSINESS ・ 22 HOURS AGO