Gold could be on the verge of a significant move to the upside. Fed week is a major risk for the US dollar and US yields could be on the verge of a technical meltdown. This is going to be a critical week for both the US dollar and precious metals, with gold taking the spotlight in that space. The bulls have had a good run at the start of this year as investors questioned whether real rates can rise enough to really hinder the yellow metal's appeal.

MARKETS ・ 15 HOURS AGO