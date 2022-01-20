ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: 22-year-old Burleson homicide suspect in custody

By Monica Faram mfaram@trcle.com
 3 days ago
Courtesy photo | Tarrant County Sheriff's Office

UPDATE: Tarrant County Sheriff's Office posted at 4 a.m. Thursday that Nathan Wayne Spivey is now in custody.

————————————————————————

Police are searching for a 22-year-old Burleson man they say killed a man on Tuesday.

At 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 12800 block of Oak Grove Road South, in reference to a fight in progress between two males.

Upon arrival, one male was laying on the ground in front of the residence stabbed multiple times. The victim was pronounced deceased upon arrival to the hospital.

The victim was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office as 41-year-old Mark Richard Oakley Jr. of Burleson.

The 22-year-old white male suspect, Nathan Wayne Spivey, fled the scene on foot. He is described as a white male, 5 foot, 8 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black/white camouflaged hoodie with blue jeans.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, so do not approach him.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Michael Kline at 817-884-3352. If you see Spivey, call 911.

