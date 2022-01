ESXi 6.7 - OVF Export Fails on VMDK export. I just installed VMware ESXi on a Dell R620 to test with. I have an opensuse 42.3 Linux guest VM that is powered off. When I go to export as OVF I can fetch the .ovf file, but it fails to fetch the associated VMDK. In Google Chrome I get "Failed - Network Error." When I use Firefox it fetches about 80-90MB of the VMDK and then stops. There is no error shown. On the ESXi host, it shows the request for the export but does not log any actual error.

