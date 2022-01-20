ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
vsphere 7 essential support for TPM

By Sean280
vmware.com
 3 days ago

Trying to clarify if Vsphere 7...

communities.vmware.com

vmware.com

Re: Vsphere Client for ESXi 6.5

Vsphere Client for ESXi 6.5 — I have a standalone ESXi 6.5 host and I don't have a license for a vcenter server. I there a way for me to manage the host other than using a web browser?. 1 Solution. Hot Shot. You, can use vSphere 6.0 client...
VisualStudio Magazine

Syncfusion Essential Studio Release Adds .NET MAUI Controls, .NET 6 Support for Blazor/ASP.NET Core

Syncfusion's Essential Studio 2021 Volume 4 has shipped with many new controls for .NET MAUI, also adding .NET 6 support for ASP.NET Core and it's red-hot Blazor component. The company is one of several third-party tooling vendors that Microsoft mentions in its documentation for Blazor, used to build web projects with C# instead of JavaScript. The others are Telerik, DevExpress, Radzen, Infragistics, GrapeCity and jQWidgets.
vmware.com

TPM 1.2 Pass through with ESXi 6.0

I am trying to connect a TPM 1.2 Card to my VM. This is an old PCI card. I am currently using ESXi 6.0.0 update 3. Generally if I need to use a PCI card I would go to the pass through and attach the PCI card. The issue I am facing is that I am unable to see this PCI card in the pass through. I have already spent two days on this and am running out of ideas. I have enabled the secure card in the BIOS. Could you please let me know how can I add this card to my VM.
vmware.com

vSphere Replication 8.3 permission issues when creating a replication pair

I've been reading https://docs.vmware.com/en/vSphere-Replication/8.4/vsphere-replication-84-admin.pdf, on page 96. "Assign VRM Virtual Machine Replication User Role" I have set up Site A and Site B SRM and vSphere Replication. Everything works fine if I am logged on as a admin to vcenter. Both sites are linked to the same AD and I'm using LDAP to populate the global permissions.
vmware.com

Re: vSphere Data Protection vCenter7

Hi is possible to reuse this old apliance to connect to one vCenter7 and backups VMs ?. https://www.vmware.com/content/dam/digitalmarketing/vmware/en/pdf/products/vsphere/vmw-vdp-eoa-faqs.... tested on my labs was impossible to configure it due to the usage of the flash player for configuring the VDP appliance, so I would say you cannot use it.
vmware.com

Unable to edit a role in vsphere 6.5 web client

I am running into a problem editing a role that feels like a bug, but I wanted to ask as a sanity check. I am running vSphere 6.5.0.38000 and using the HTML5 client. (yes, I know 6.5 is old. Upgrading is managed by others, I can't do anything about it)
vmware.com

vSphere 6.7 Configuration Quickstart: Physical adapter does not match the input

I have noticed an irregularity with regard to adding hosts to a cluster via the configuration quickstart several times now. The workaround or solution to this seems very odd. Go to the host being added and remove one of the redundant Uplinks(Manage physical adapter option in Networking>virtual switches), in this case vmnic3(even though the rest of the nodes have this configuration). Rerun the 'configure' and it should complete this time. Then re-add that redundant uplink back. Weird.
vmware.com

Re: vcenter 6.7 reimport host vsphere 6.7 error

I keep trying to import a host back into vcenter a 6.7 host. I keep getting the following datastore error:. Datastore 'datastore1' conflicts with an existing datastore in the datacenter that has the same URL (ds:///vmfs/volumesxxxx but is backed by different physical storage. I tried unmounting it. I renamed the...
vmware.com

Remove vSphere Web Client Evaluation Mode License

We recently installed vCenter Server Appliance to replace the existing vCenter server. It automatically installs a Evaluation Mode license and then gives warnings that licenses are about to expire. Since we already own an Enterprise license, we added these licenses to the new vCenter server and then added the existing hosts to the new vCenter server. The hosts were added to the correct license key and the vCenter server was added to the correct license key. The Evaluation Mode license now has a 0 usage. Everything is working correctly except that the eval license is still sitting there and we are still getting warnings. It appears that the only way to get rid of this is to upgrade the eval license to a purchased license, but we don't need to upgrade since we already have a valid Enterprise license.
vmware.com

Problem with consumption on target storage using vsphere replication.

I have two sites (Primary Site and DR Site) connected over a network link. There is vcenter, replication appliance, and SRM appliance on each site (different SSO domains though). SRM works using vsphere replication and works fine. The two SRMs and replication appliances are paired just fine and everything works...
vmware.com

vSphere 6.5 HA questions

We are setting up vSphere HA with ESXi on 3 nodes. What are the maximum number of HA VMs that can be run per host? I looked at the Maximums Configuration and the number of 4 looks pretty low. Does that mean I can only run 4 VMs per host?
vmware.com

PowerCLI Gives Up after a Day

In PowerShell, I connect to vCenter with Connect-VIServer and it works fine for 24-48 hours. Then suddenly when I do certain tasks, it acts like I'm not authenticated. So for example, I can Get-VM just fine, but if I do New-Snapshot, it gives a nasty error:. New-Snapshot: 1/20/2022 12:48:25 PM...
threatpost.com

Cybercriminals Actively Target VMware vSphere with Cryptominers

VMware’s container-based application development environment has become attractive to cyberattackers. Organizations running sophisticated virtual networks with VMware’s vSphere service are actively being targeted by cryptojackers, who have figured out how to inject the XMRig commercial cryptominer into the environment, undetected. Uptycs’ Siddharth Sharma has released research showing threat...
vmware.com

Re: Vsphere migration and upgrade

I hope someone can help me. 3 vsphere 6.5 nodes + 1 vCenter 6.5 correctly licensed and in production. we have purchased 3 new nodes that will replace the 3 old nodes, we will also replace the vCenter. at the same time we will install version 7 of vsphere and vcenter.
vmware.com

ESXi 7U3 DNS Suffix issue - won't change

Has anybody ever come across the issue where when doing an initial configuration of ESXi, it pulls in your router suffix and refuses to replace it with one you intentionally add in the admin?. I installed Workstation Pro 16 on my PC. This PC is connected to my internal domain...
vmware.com

Internal error occurs during Export of VMware vSphere Update Manager.

I was in the process of upgrading vCenter from 6.7.0.51000 to 7.0.2-18455184. The stage 1 of creating new appliance when without a hitch but the stage two throws following error. Internal error occurs during Export of VMware vSphere Update Manager. I did saw another thread on the same issue but...
vmware.com

Windows XP guest stuck in 640x480 4-bit

I'm using VMWare Workstation Pro 16.2.1 build-18811642 on Debian 11 (Bullseye) 64-bit and I have a Windows XP SP3 guest for developing programs in Visual Basic 6. Installing VMware Tools' SVGA driver causes the virtual machine to reboot in 640x480 4-bit. While stuck in this mode, I'm unable to change the mode to 800x600 4-bit and trying to do so does nothing.
vmware.com

Re: Does VMware fusion pro run on Mac M1 chip?

I recently purchased VMware fusion 12 pro and when I got the download link it was for intel based Macs. I have the new MacBook Pro M1, so do I need to return the software and purchase something else or will it run on my M1? Thanks. 0 Kudos. 40...
