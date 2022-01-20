vsphere 7 essential support for TPM

We recently installed vCenter Server Appliance to replace the existing vCenter server. It automatically installs a Evaluation Mode license and then gives warnings that licenses are about to expire. Since we already own an Enterprise license, we added these licenses to the new vCenter server and then added the existing hosts to the new vCenter server. The hosts were added to the correct license key and the vCenter server was added to the correct license key. The Evaluation Mode license now has a 0 usage. Everything is working correctly except that the eval license is still sitting there and we are still getting warnings. It appears that the only way to get rid of this is to upgrade the eval license to a purchased license, but we don't need to upgrade since we already have a valid Enterprise license.

