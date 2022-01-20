vsphere 7 essential support for TPM

Vsphere Client for ESXi 6.5 — I have a standalone ESXi 6.5 host and I don't have a license for a vcenter server. I there a way for me to manage the host other than using a web browser?. 1 Solution. Hot Shot. You, can use vSphere 6.0 client...
I am trying to connect a TPM 1.2 Card to my VM. This is an old PCI card. I am currently using ESXi 6.0.0 update 3. Generally if I need to use a PCI card I would go to the pass through and attach the PCI card. The issue I am facing is that I am unable to see this PCI card in the pass through. I have already spent two days on this and am running out of ideas. I have enabled the secure card in the BIOS. Could you please let me know how can I add this card to my VM.
I've been reading https://docs.vmware.com/en/vSphere-Replication/8.4/vsphere-replication-84-admin.pdf, on page 96. "Assign VRM Virtual Machine Replication User Role" I have set up Site A and Site B SRM and vSphere Replication. Everything works fine if I am logged on as a admin to vcenter. Both sites are linked to the same AD and I'm using LDAP to populate the global permissions.
Hi is possible to reuse this old apliance to connect to one vCenter7 and backups VMs ?. https://www.vmware.com/content/dam/digitalmarketing/vmware/en/pdf/products/vsphere/vmw-vdp-eoa-faqs.... tested on my labs was impossible to configure it due to the usage of the flash player for configuring the VDP appliance, so I would say you cannot use it.
I am running into a problem editing a role that feels like a bug, but I wanted to ask as a sanity check. I am running vSphere 6.5.0.38000 and using the HTML5 client. (yes, I know 6.5 is old. Upgrading is managed by others, I can't do anything about it)
I have noticed an irregularity with regard to adding hosts to a cluster via the configuration quickstart several times now. The workaround or solution to this seems very odd. Go to the host being added and remove one of the redundant Uplinks(Manage physical adapter option in Networking>virtual switches), in this case vmnic3(even though the rest of the nodes have this configuration). Rerun the 'configure' and it should complete this time. Then re-add that redundant uplink back. Weird.
I keep trying to import a host back into vcenter a 6.7 host. I keep getting the following datastore error:. Datastore 'datastore1' conflicts with an existing datastore in the datacenter that has the same URL (ds:///vmfs/volumesxxxx but is backed by different physical storage. I tried unmounting it. I renamed the...
We recently installed vCenter Server Appliance to replace the existing vCenter server. It automatically installs a Evaluation Mode license and then gives warnings that licenses are about to expire. Since we already own an Enterprise license, we added these licenses to the new vCenter server and then added the existing hosts to the new vCenter server. The hosts were added to the correct license key and the vCenter server was added to the correct license key. The Evaluation Mode license now has a 0 usage. Everything is working correctly except that the eval license is still sitting there and we are still getting warnings. It appears that the only way to get rid of this is to upgrade the eval license to a purchased license, but we don't need to upgrade since we already have a valid Enterprise license.
I have two sites (Primary Site and DR Site) connected over a network link. There is vcenter, replication appliance, and SRM appliance on each site (different SSO domains though). SRM works using vsphere replication and works fine. The two SRMs and replication appliances are paired just fine and everything works...
We are setting up vSphere HA with ESXi on 3 nodes. What are the maximum number of HA VMs that can be run per host? I looked at the Maximums Configuration and the number of 4 looks pretty low. Does that mean I can only run 4 VMs per host?
I was recently testing some scenarios on my VMs which involved encryption. For this, i have configured a NKP on my vcenter environment and added TPM to the test VMs. The setup works as expected baring one specific case. One of the test scenarios that i was interested in included...
In PowerShell, I connect to vCenter with Connect-VIServer and it works fine for 24-48 hours. Then suddenly when I do certain tasks, it acts like I'm not authenticated. So for example, I can Get-VM just fine, but if I do New-Snapshot, it gives a nasty error:. New-Snapshot: 1/20/2022 12:48:25 PM...
VMware’s container-based application development environment has become attractive to cyberattackers. Organizations running sophisticated virtual networks with VMware’s vSphere service are actively being targeted by cryptojackers, who have figured out how to inject the XMRig commercial cryptominer into the environment, undetected. Uptycs’ Siddharth Sharma has released research showing threat...
I hope someone can help me. 3 vsphere 6.5 nodes + 1 vCenter 6.5 correctly licensed and in production. we have purchased 3 new nodes that will replace the 3 old nodes, we will also replace the vCenter. at the same time we will install version 7 of vsphere and vcenter.
Has anybody ever come across the issue where when doing an initial configuration of ESXi, it pulls in your router suffix and refuses to replace it with one you intentionally add in the admin?. I installed Workstation Pro 16 on my PC. This PC is connected to my internal domain...
I was in the process of upgrading vCenter from 6.7.0.51000 to 7.0.2-18455184. The stage 1 of creating new appliance when without a hitch but the stage two throws following error. Internal error occurs during Export of VMware vSphere Update Manager. I did saw another thread on the same issue but...
I'm looking for a powercli script that will migrate a group of VM's from a list from their current datastore or datastore cluster to a new datastore or datastore cluster maintaining the same disk format thick or thin that they currently have. Thanks,
I'm using VMWare Workstation Pro 16.2.1 build-18811642 on Debian 11 (Bullseye) 64-bit and I have a Windows XP SP3 guest for developing programs in Visual Basic 6. Installing VMware Tools' SVGA driver causes the virtual machine to reboot in 640x480 4-bit. While stuck in this mode, I'm unable to change the mode to 800x600 4-bit and trying to do so does nothing.
I recently purchased VMware fusion 12 pro and when I got the download link it was for intel based Macs. I have the new MacBook Pro M1, so do I need to return the software and purchase something else or will it run on my M1? Thanks. 0 Kudos. 40...
