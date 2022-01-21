ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scheid Vineyards 3Q Net Soars to $14.4 Million from Loss

 2 days ago

Scheid Vineyards Inc. reports net of $14.4 million, or $16.08 a share, in the third quarter, sharply reversing a year-earlier of of $3.7 million. Sales rose to $43.4 million. “Cased goods sales increased 26% in the current period, primarily as the result of increased distribution of the Company’s Sunny with a...

