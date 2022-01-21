Riot Games Japan has officially announced the Wild Rift Japan Cup (WJC) 2022

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021, the first-ever tournament of the game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has just concluded on the 16th of January, 2022. Skylightz Gaming has won the tournament, followed by Team Solo Mid aka TSM and Esports XO respectively. On the very next day, the Indian gaming community has been buzzing, as it was revealed that Skylightz gaming will not be able to participate in PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021, due to the failure of providing necessary documents for travelling to Dubai. As per rules, the next-placed team was supposed to go to PMGC. But, in this case, both the 2nd and 3rd-placed team was also, unfortunately, unable to meet the eligibility criteria. GamingonPhone has received updates from trusted and reliable sources that Godlike Esports will now travel to Dubai for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021, despite finishing 4th in the overall point table.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO