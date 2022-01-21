ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riot Games Japan has officially announced the Wild Rift Japan Cup (WJC) 2022

By Md Sadequzzaman Sarker
Cover picture for the articleRiot Games, the developer, and publisher of Wild Rift, announced the official esports event for Japan, the Wild Rift Japan Cup 2022, which is scheduled to kick off from the last week of February. It will be an online tournament. The event will share a decent 3,000,000 Japanese Yen ($26,000) for...

#Japan Cup#Mobile Gaming#Riot Games Japan#Wjc 2022#Grand Final
