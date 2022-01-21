ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckers weigh in on new mandate requiring vaccination to enter the US from Canada

By Olivia Dance
wutv29.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO — The COVID-19 pandemic halted travel at the U.S. Canadian border for everyone except for essential workers, which includes truck drivers. When the border re-opened, essential workers were not required to be vaccinated even when everyone else was. Now vaccine mandates are being put in place even for those essential...

informnny.com

New vaccine requirements at U.S- Canada border to take effect Jan. 22

(WWTI) — New vaccine requirements at United States ports of entry will go into effect this weekend. The Department of Homeland Security is preparing to require all non-U.S. individuals entering the country via land ports of entry and ferry terminals to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. This includes locations along both the Canadian and Mexican borders.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wbfo.org

Canada flip-flops on vaccinations for cross-border truckers

Canada has clarified a COVID-19 measure that goes into effect on Saturday for cross-border truckers. Originally, Ottawa said Canadian truckers would be exempt from the measure. But in a statement Thursday, the departments of Transportation, Health and Public Safety said all truckers coming into Canada must be fully vaccinated. Canadian...
INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Truckers fret over pending COVID-19 vaccine rules at US-Canada border

Trucking companies and manufacturers say new Covid-19 vaccine mandates set to take effect at the U.S.-Canada border could upend an already fragile logistics network. The two countries have allowed trade to cross their border unimpeded since the start of the pandemic. Tourist entry at the land border was prohibited until late last year. But in November, both the U.S. and Canada said they would require truck drivers to be vaccinated in order to enter their respective countries.
INDUSTRY
CBS DFW

Essential Travelers Crossing Into U.S. Borders By Land Must Show Proof Of COVID Vaccination

(CBSDFW.COM) – The Department of Homeland Security is requiring all essential travelers crossing into the United States via land ports of entry and ferry terminals to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and provide proof of vaccination starting Saturday, Jan. 22. The new restrictions will apply to non-U.S. individuals who are traveling for both essential and non-essential reasons. They will not apply to U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, or U.S. nationals. COVID-19 testing is not required for entry via a land port of entry or ferry terminal. First announced in October 2021, the changes will align public health measures that govern land travel with those that govern incoming international air travel, according to DHS. Non-U.S. individuals traveling to the U.S. via land ports of entry or ferry terminals, whether for essential or non-essential reasons, must: verbally attest to their COVID-19 vaccination status provide proof of a CDC-approved COVID-19 vaccination, as outlined on the CDC website present a valid Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative (WHTI)-compliant document, such as a valid passport, Trusted Traveler Program card, or Enhanced Tribal Card be prepared to present any other relevant documents requested by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer during a border inspection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Minnesota Reformer

Agriculture secretary pressed about pandemic relief funds for farmers

WASHINGTON — Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack faced questions on how his agency is doling out emergency pandemic aid and fostering collaboration with historically Black colleges during a Thursday hearing before the House Agriculture Committee. Committee Chairman David Scott, a Georgia Democrat, asked Vilsack for “critical updates on the implementation of pandemic relief programs, including the […] The post Agriculture secretary pressed about pandemic relief funds for farmers appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
AGRICULTURE
CBS Denver

COVID Testing Lab Under Investigation Received $115M In Federal Tax Dollars For Allegedly Unsafe, Unreliable Tests

DENVER (CBS4) – A federal agency and attorneys general in multiple states are investigating alleged fraud of a COVID-19 testing company – The Center for Covid Control – which has three locations in Denver. The company’s lab, Doctors Clinical Lab, which has the same registered principal address as the Center for Covid Control, has received $115 million in federal tax dollar reimbursements, according to government data, for allegedly unsafe and unreliable testing. (credit: CBS) The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is now investigating, saying it’s “aware of several alleged instances of misconduct by this company’s labs.” An employee for one of the Denver...
DENVER, CO
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

DOT, DOL Announce Expansion of Trucking Apprenticeships, New Truck Driver Boards and Studies to Improve the Working Conditions of Truck Drivers

Washington, DC — In December, as part of the Administration’s approach to strengthening America’s supply chains, address bottlenecks, and lower prices for Americans, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) and the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) announced the Biden-Harris Trucking Action Plan, Today, to uphold the 30-day commitments made in the Trucking Action Plan, DOT […] The post DOT, DOL Announce Expansion of Trucking Apprenticeships, New Truck Driver Boards and Studies to Improve the Working Conditions of Truck Drivers appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ECONOMY

