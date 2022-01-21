ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Total, Chevron to exit Myanmar amid rights abuses

By Handout, Christophe ARCHAMBAULT, Mathilde DUMAZET
AFP
AFP
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FI8gE_0drnOgKc00
TotalEnergies and other companies have been under pressure from human rights groups to cut financial ties with Myanmar's junta /AFP/File

Energy giants TotalEnergies and Chevron said Friday they would leave Myanmar following pressure from human rights groups to cut financial ties with the military junta since last year's military coup.

International pressure has been building against the junta since the February 2021 coup ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who was sentenced to four years in prison this month and faces five new corruption charges.

Western powers have imposed sanctions on the junta while some international companies have quit the country, temporarily halted operations or suspended business transactions

The junta will lose key financial partners with the withdrawal of French oil major TotalEnergies and US firm Chevron from the Yadana gas field in the Andaman Sea, which provides electricity to Myanmar and Thailand.

"The situation, in terms of human rights and more generally the rule of law, which have kept worsening in Myanmar... has led us to reassess the situation and no longer allows TotalEnergies to make a sufficiently positive contribution in the country," the French oil company said.

The coup was followed by a crackdown on dissent that has left 1,400 civilians dead, according to local monitoring groups.

US energy giant Chevron said it was leaving "in light of circumstances in Myanmar".

"We have reviewed our interest in the Yadana natural gas project to enable a planned and orderly transition that will lead to an exit from the country," said spokesman Cameron Van Ast.

The military has vested interests in large swathes of the country's economy, from mining to banking, oil and tourism.

Human Rights Watch welcomed the French company's withdrawal and called for governments to "prevent any other unscrupulous entities from entering the market".

"Total's announcement does highlight how pressure from investors and human rights focused business can work. Governments no longer have an excuse to delay imposing targeted sanctions on oil and gas entities," HRW Myanmar researcher Manny Maung told AFP.

On Friday, the junta sentenced a member of Suu Kyi's ousted National League for Democracy party, Phyo Zeyar Thaw, to death on terrorism charges.

- $1 billion per year -

Since the coup, British American Tobacco and French renewable energy firm Voltalia have left the country.

Norwegian telecoms operator Telenor, which divested its local subsidiary, this week sold its stake in a Burmese digital payments service over the coup.

Italy's Benetton and Sweden's H&M suspended all new orders from the country last year.

HRW says natural gas projects are Myanmar's single largest source of foreign currency revenue, generating more than $1 billion every year.

But Total said it had not identified any means to sanction the military junta without avoiding stopping gas production and ensuing payments to the military-controlled Myanmar Oil and Gas Enterprise (MOGE).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10YtGq_0drnOgKc00
International pressure has been building against Myanmar's military junta since last year's coup ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi /FACEBOOK/AFP/File

The company had announced last year that it was suspending cash payments to its joint venture with the army, Moattama Gas Transportation Company Limited (MGTC).

TotalEnergies paid more than $400 million in total to the Myanmar authorities in 2019 and 2020 in the form of taxes and "production rights".

Total said Friday that it had tried "insofar as is materially and legally possible" to limit financial flows received by the MOGE.

But it said it was "materially impossible" to prevent revenue flows as Thailand's national energy company PTT made most gas sale payments.

Total, which holds the biggest stake in the gas field, will continue to operate the site for the next six months at the latest until its contractual period ends.

- 'Toxic' investment environment -

Richard Horsey, senior advisor on Myanmar at the International Crisis Group, said the announcement is "reflective of how toxic Myanmar has become as an investment environment."

But he said that by leaving without any compensation, it means other partners, including the regime, "will get a windfall in the form of an increased share of the project".

PTT chief executive Montri Rawanchaikul on Friday said the company was "carefully considering" its direction following TotalEnergies' announcement.

Myanmar's shadow national unity government said the news sent a "very strong message" to the ruling junta.

"Other companies must follow Total's example to put even more pressure on the generals to stop their bloody repression," said shadow minister Naw Susanna Hla Hla Soe.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US extends protection of Venezuelan oil unit Citgo

The US Treasury on Thursday extended by one year a rule that shields Citgo, a US-based unit of Venezuela's state-owned oil company PDVSA, from being seized by creditors, the department said. Now, as part of the sanctions against PDVSA, the Treasury has extended by a year a decree which bars Citgo from being sold off to creditors.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Gas giants' Myanmar exit unlikely to badly damage junta: analysts

The exit of energy titans TotalEnergies and Chevron from Myanmar's billion dollar gas industry has been hailed by rights groups, but analysts say it will not significantly weaken the generals and may even enrich the military in the short term. The jade industry alone -- dominated by military-owned business -- provides the military with billions of dollars a year in off-the-books revenue, analysts say.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
Reuters

Oil majors TotalEnergies and Chevron withdraw from Myanmar

PARIS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Oil majors TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) and Chevron Corp (CVX.N), partners in a major gas project in Myanmar, said on Friday they were withdrawing from the country, citing the worsening humanitarian situation following last year's coup. Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L), in its first public acknowledgment of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Suu Kyi's party to death

A Myanmar military tribunal sentenced a member of Aung San Suu Kyi's ousted party to death for terror offences on Friday, the junta said, ramping up a crackdown on the toppled leader's party. The Southeast Asian country has been in chaos since the February coup, with more than 1,400 killed in a subsequent crackdown on dissent, according to a local monitoring group. Junta opponents -- including allies of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy -- have gone into hiding across the country, and "People's Defence Forces" have sprung up across the country to take on the military. Phyo Zeyar Thaw, a member of the NLD arrested in November, was sentenced to death for offences under the anti-terrorism act, the junta statement said.
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

French energy giant Total joins push for Myanmar sanctions

PARIS (AP) — French energy conglomerate TotalEnergies has asked the American and French governments to support targeted sanctions against Myanmar's oil and gas funds, the largest single source of income for the country's military leaders. In a letter to Human Rights Watch released Thursday, the CEO of Total, Patrick...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevron#Myanmar#Totalenergies#Afp File Energy#French#Rights Watch
Chronicle

Duke first-year writes op-ed about corporate influence on Myanmar human rights abuses

In 2008, Thang Lian, then six years old, was forced to flee Myanmar with his family from the military and religious persecution. “A small percentage of the people in Myanmar practice Christianity, which is what my family practices, and because of the religious persecution against the Chin people, which is my tribe, we had to flee,” said Lian, a first-year at Duke.
SOCIETY
The Independent

US senior diplomats in Sudan to try resolve post-coup crisis

Two senior U.S. diplomats were in Sudan Wednesday to try and help find a way out of the ongoing crisis roiling the African country since an October military coup. The Oct. 25 military takeover upended Sudan’s transition to democratic rule after three decades of repression and international isolation under autocratic President Omar al-Bashir ousted during a popular uprising in April 2019.U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Molly Phee and the newly appointed U.S. special envoy for the Horn of Africa, David Satterfield, first met with pro-democracy activists from the Sudanese Professionals Association, according to the U.S. Embassy in Khartoum...
WORLD
AFP

Biden, Japan's Kishida vow to 'push back' on China

US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to "push back" against China and condemned North Korea's spate of missile tests, while Biden underlined US commitment to defending Japan, in virtual talks Friday. In a video meeting that lasted about one hour and 20 minutes, Biden also agreed to travel to Japan in late spring of this year for an official visit and summit of the Quad, which groups Australia, India, Japan and the United States, a senior US official said. Biden has made restoring the importance of the US-Japanese relationship a priority since taking office exactly a year ago, following his predecessor Donald Trump's questioning the benefit of even longstanding US alliances in both Asia and Europe. After the meeting, which took place by video link behind closed doors, Biden tweeted that it was "an honor to meet with Prime Minister Kishida to further strengthen the US-Japan Alliance -- the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the world," using an alternative name for the Asia-Pacific region.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Thailand
Reuters

German foreign minister: Cutting Russia off from Swift 'not sharpest sword'

BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed scepticism about cutting Russian banks off from the Swift global payments system in an interview with the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. "Decoupling all payment transactions would perhaps be the biggest stick, but not necessarily the sharpest sword," she told the...
ECONOMY
The Independent

US says it will not resume Sudan aid after recent violence

The United States will continue withholding aid from Sudan until the country’s military rulers stop the killing of anti-coup protesters and a civilian led-government takes power, two senior American diplomats said Thursday. The joint statement came after a two-day visit to Sudan this week by U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Molly Phee and the newly appointed U.S. special envoy for the Horn of Africa, David Satterfield. The visit was meant to help pull the African nation out of a worsening crisis in the wake of the Oct. 25 coup. The military takeover has upended Sudan’s transition to democratic rule...
WORLD
AFP

Land battle awaits Indigenous communities over Indonesia capital relocation: NGO

Tens of thousands of Indonesia's indigenous people are at risk of being expelled from their lands to make way for the construction of a new capital on jungle-clad Borneo island, a rights group warned on Friday. At least 20,000 people from 21 indigenous groups live in the area designated for the construction of the new capital with laws enabling the move from Jakarta not providing enough protection for the communities' land rights, according to the Indigenous Peoples Alliance of the Archipelago (AMAN).
SOCIETY
AFP

Traditional fishermen in despair over Peru oil spill

Hundreds of traditional fisherman living just outside the Peruvian capital fear their livelihoods are ruined following an oil spill caused by a volcanic eruption thousands of miles away. Authorities called the spill, caused by an eruption on the other side of the Pacific near Tonga, the worst ecological disaster in Lima in recent times. Traditional fisherman in Ventanilla, a district to the north of Lima's port in Callao, on Wednesday protested outside the gates of the Pampilla Refinery owned by Spanish energy giant Repsol, demanding compensation for the spill that occurred as freak waves hit a tanker during offloading on Saturday. "How will we live now? That's our worry," Miguel Angell Nunez, who led the protest, told AFP.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Shock after leaders of several far-right Hindu groups allegedly call for genocide of minorities in India

A widely circulated video on social media allegedly showing far-right Hindu leaders giving open calls for the use of weapons against Muslims, a minority in India, has sparked condemnation and outrage from rights activists.The clip is from a religious conclave believed to be held in Haridwar city of the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, an important Hindu pilgrimage site, between 17-20 December. The three day conclave was streamed live on YouTube where dozens of monks are seen addressing the gathering and the alleged calls for taking up arms against Muslim minorities were given. In one widely circulated clip, a religious...
RELIGION
AFP

AFP

39K+
Followers
22K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy