BARCELONA, Spain — Pass the fish and olive oil, a new study finds that sticking to the Mediterranean diet led to a lower risk of death among older adults. According to the results of a 20-year experiment, researchers from the University of Barcelona say seniors over the age of 65 lived longer if they continued to adhere to a Mediterranean diet. This diet is famous for being rich in oily fish, whole grains, fruit, vegetables, and olive oil. It can also include a modest amount of dairy products, but usually limits or excludes the consumption of red meat.

DIETS ・ 21 HOURS AGO