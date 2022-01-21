ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Adele postpones Las Vegas residency, citing pandemic impact

 1 day ago

Adele has postponed a 24-date Las Vegas residency hours before it was to start, citing delivery delays and coronavirus illness in her crew.

The chart-topping British singer said she was “gutted” and promised to reschedule the shows.

In a video message posted on social media, a tearful Adele said: “I’m so sorry but my show ain’t ready.”

“We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to pull it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID,” she said, adding that “half my team are down with” the virus.

Adele had been due to perform 24 shows at Caesars Palace Hotel starting Friday following the release of her fourth album, “30.”

In a tweet, Caesars Palace said it understood fans’ disappointment but added: “Creating a show of this magnitude is incredibly complex. We fully support Adele and are confident the show she unveils at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will be extraordinary.”

Related
The Independent

Adele apology: Full statement as singer postpones Las Vegas shows at last minute

British pop superstar Adele has posted a tearful message on social media reluctantly announcing the postponement of her upcoming Las Vegas residency.“Weekends with Adele”, a series of Friday and Saturday night concerts at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace Hotel was due to begin on Friday 21 January and run until Saturday 16 April, but the singer explained to fans that her show was simply not ready in time, having been hit by “delivery delays and Covid”. Her announcement was made just hours before the first show was due to begin.Adele promised to reschedule the performances, which would have seen...
CELEBRITIES
